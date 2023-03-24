corn

Jesse D. Brant, agriculture teacher at Littlestown High School, discovered “tar spot,” shown as black spots on the corn ear in the photo, on corn at the school’s sweet corn field last autumn. (Submitted Photo)

In late September last year, A 12-year corn grower and 19-year Littlestown High School agriculture educator and FFA advisor, Jesse Brant, was the first in Adams County to find a deadly plant disease called “tar spot” in the schools sweet corn field last autumn.

This finding was confirmed by Pennsylvania State University Agronomy Extensive Educator Heidi Reed, according to Brant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.