In late September last year, A 12-year corn grower and 19-year Littlestown High School agriculture educator and FFA advisor, Jesse Brant, was the first in Adams County to find a deadly plant disease called “tar spot” in the schools sweet corn field last autumn.
This finding was confirmed by Pennsylvania State University Agronomy Extensive Educator Heidi Reed, according to Brant.
Tar spot originated in the Midwest before it moved to upper Lancaster County in the past two to three years, according to Agriculture Commodities Agronomist Tony Freeman. It is “not a huge” disease in the area, and it’s not considered a “yield robber” yet, said Freeman.
Tar spot is fairly “easy to spot” and will begin to appear after the crop is “knee high,” he said. It appears as “little black bumps” similar to soil, said Freeman. However, it can’t be “scratched off with a fingernail” like soil, he said. The disease is sporadic, “weather dependent,” and can appear with “scattered timing,” said Freeman.
Despite finding the disease late in the season, Brant said the “fields still averaged 180 bushels per acre.” Brant said he “plans to rotate crops in the future to help mitigate the problem.”
Freeman also recommends several preventative measures prior to planting and after tasseling, such as practicing “no till” planting, and “talking to seed providers” to get a seed that has a “genetic build” that will develop a “natural resistance or tolerance” for better plant health.
However, “once it’s on your crop” the “only option is a fungicide treatment.” At this point, it is “not necessarily deadly,” but it does “attack the chlorophyll side of the plant,” and “takes the green out of the leaves,” said Freeman.
According to Brant’s research, it can cause “premature death, affecting yield, test weight, and stalk strength.”
There is a range of “leading preventative measures” and treatment options include Veltyma and Revytek, which is in limited supply, and Miraviseno which is readily available, said Freeman. Consulting with “seed providers” for treatment options is recommended, which typically include a 2-by-2 treatment method, 2-inches over and 2-inches down the crop, applied with a specific planter, or a helicopter fly over, according to Freeman.
For more information on “tar spot,” contact Penn State Extension office.
