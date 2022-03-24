Whoville will visit McSherrystown when “Seussical the Musical” hits the Delone Catholic stage this weekend.
Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as “Dr. Seuss,” is one of America’s best-loved and most widely read writers of children’s books. His classics such as “Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who” and “The Lorax” have entertained readers of all ages since 1937. His works have been adapted for stage and screen many times before. Delone Catholic Music Director Brian Yealy is hopeful his students’ presentation will be an apt tribute to the good doctor, who died in 1991.
“The musical weaves 15 different Dr. Seuss stories together,” explained Yealy. “The major plot lines are derived from ‘Horton Hears a Who’ and ‘Horton Hatches an Egg.’ The Cat in the Hat is the thread that ties everything together.”
“Seussical” had a brief run on Broadway but has been well received in touring, according to Yealy.
The cast includes Aubrey Dittmar (The Cat in the Hat) and Jacob Fleming (Horton the Elephant). Other starring roles include Sara Lawson as JoJo, Jocelyn Meyer as Gertrude McFuzz, and Kallie Gilbart as Mazie La Bird.
Director Brittany Stevens also serves as choreographer and costume designer. The pit orchestra is comprised of students and adult volunteers.
“It’s the largest one we’ve ever had,” said Yealy of the instrumentalists. “All the actors are great, Aubrey and Jacob are really strong.”
Added Stevens, “There are a lot of great roles.”
Characters fall in love, have desperate adventures or save the world. They travel to fantastic locations.
“There are a variety of genres ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel and R&B to funk,” said Yealy of the musical score. He did not say if dancing was prohibited in the aisles.
The chorus is comprised of students in grades seven through 12. Delone last staged a musical in March of 2019, “Beauty and the Beast.” It has been a long three years.
“It’s so amazing, it’s like getting your life back,” said Dittmar of the long pandemic-induced layoff.
Dittmar, a junior, worked with Stevens as a seventh grader and extolled her director’s virtues.
“We’ve come full circle (together),” she said. “It’s great to work with Brittany again. She sparked my love for theater. Now she can see how far we’ve come. It’s crazy that we used to read these books and now we get to play the characters.”
Fleming enjoys the music, especially “Solla Sollew.”
“It’s a sad song,” he said. “Horton had the egg and he didn’t know what to do with it. It’s a great cast, crew and orchestra.”
Yealy explained universal Geisel’s appeal.
“His messages were subtle, lines in his books like ‘a person is a person no matter how small’ or ‘be true to your word,’” said Yealy. “He taught that we should not be obsessed by physical appearance.”
Dr. Seuss valued helping a friend, not giving up and keeping a promise. He believed in the dignity of others and the pursuit of peace. Most of all, he was a proponent of the pure power of imagination.
“We’ve been working hard for three months,” said Yealy. “It’s a great show for families. I hope the people come to see it.”
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, are available at the door.
For more information contact Brian Yealy at byealy@delonecatholic.org.
