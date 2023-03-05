Three people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Ridge Road early Sunday morning, according to Cumberland Township Police, who said the investigation into the wreck’s cause continues.
Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Ridge Road about 3:18 a.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle crash, said police.
Upon arrival, police said they located wreck as per the dispatch.
It was determined a 2011 Ford sedan was traveling north on Ridge Road “and left the roadway for unknown reasons striking a tree,” said police.
“The vehicle was occupied by three subjects. The subjects provided conflicting reports on who was driving and did not cooperate with police during the investigation,” police said.
Police requested emergency medical services respond to the scene due to injuries and Barlow Fire Department and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services responded, police said.
“Two occupants were transported to York Hospital and one was transported to Gettysburg Hospital,” said police.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. Police are continuing the investigation into this incident, and are asking anyone who witnessed this crash contact investigating officer Lane Hartley at 717-334-8101.
