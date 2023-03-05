Three people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Ridge Road early Sunday morning, according to Cumberland Township Police, who said the investigation into the wreck’s cause continues.

Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Ridge Road about 3:18 a.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle crash, said police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.