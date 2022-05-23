Illegally parked and unregistered vehicles will soon be getting the boot in York Springs.
The five-member York Springs Borough Council voted unanimously this month to acquire a pair of vehicle wheel clamps, known commonly as boots, to crack down on people disobeying ordinances by parking vehicles illegally.
Code Enforcement Officer Wayne Smith recommended the purchase, noting he is unable to issue citations for vehicle code infractions. Previous enforcement practices, such as written warnings, have not achieved desired results.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” council President Bob Megonnell said during his board’s regularly-scheduled May 17 business meeting.
The wheel locks are expected to cost about $100 and are likely to be purchased via Amazon.
According to officials, there have been ongoing efforts to locate the owners of various vehicles parked throughout town, but to no avail. Also, street sweeping poses a problem whenever cars and trucks are inappropriately parked along Main Street.
“We’ll know who to ticket because they’ll have to come into the office to remove the boot,” said Councilman Doug Deibler.
Once the boots are obtained and in the borough’s possession, enforcement is slated to occur during the week. York Springs does not have its own local police department.
Donation requests
The borough opted against donating funds toward an Adams County broadband initiative, as well as a contribution for Bermudian Springs Elementary School playground equipment, but voted unanimously to donate $400 to the York Springs Senior Center.
“It’s $100 a quarter, it won’t break the bank,” Deibler said regarding the senior center philanthropy.
Officials intend to dip into the borough’s $40,000 share of pandemic funds to underwrite the senior center donation.
A contribution toward the Bermudian Springs School District would have funded or helped fund two new pieces of playground equipment. Council members were not convinced a donation was necessary.
Similarly, officials questioned the necessity and timing of a broadband-related donation.
“They like to spend other people’s money, how long have we been getting along without these people in Gettysburg telling us what to do with our money?” said Megonnell. “It belongs to the taxpayers.”
Phone reimbursement
In a unanimous vote, council decided to reimburse borough Secretary Catherine Jonet and Sewage Enforcement Officer Kevin Beaverson a $25 quarterly stipend for their personal mobile phones.
The borough does not provide its employees with taxpayer-funded phones, and has not reimbursed staffers in the past.
“It’s time to address it,” said council Vice President Sally Vance.
There was also talk about providing a taxpayer-funded municipal cellular phone to employees, but the idea did not generate much traction.
“There’s no way you want to do a second phone,” said Megonnell.
Prior to the vote, there was discussion about utilizing a portion of the borough’s federal rescue plan monies as a one-time bonus to staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 shutdown. According to borough Solicitor Norma Bartko, such action is in line with other municipalities throughout Pennsylvania.
“A lot of people got hazard pay,” she said, citing police chiefs and staff as examples.
Vance made a motion to offer staff $2,000 for COVID-related performances, but it died due to lack of a second.
