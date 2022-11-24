Members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) were once again brought up to speed on the broadband issue.
Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, gave a presentation on broadband concepts and terms at the recent ACCOG meeting.
The goal of a broadband feasibility study by Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc., is to overcome the internet gap in Adams County, according to Lawson. The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner in the study.
“Everyone should have access to it,” Lawson said. “That is the goal of the feasibility study.”
Broadband should be considered a utility and necessity, Lawson said.
“It’s important for Adams County to not be left behind in this manner,” said Lawson.
Currently, the Federal Communications Commission defines minimum broadband speeds at 25 megabytes per second for downloads and 3 megabytes per second for upload, Lawson said.
Service must be minimally that fast, said Lawson.
As part of the study, there is a public survey component.
The survey effort is just its beginning, according to Lawson, who noted it has been approved for distribution by the entities involved.
“We are ready to start distributing it out,” Lawson said. “We will be relying on as many people as we can to get this out. This is such an important part to the plan.”
There will be surveys designed for feedback from residents and businesses, as well as a version translated into Spanish and an online version, said Lawson.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” according to officials.
Also during the meeting, ACCOG President David Bolton revisited the discussion on establishing an annual award to recognize a member who has made an impact within the organization.
At the October meeting, Bolton made a motion to create the “President’s Award” that would be selected by the sitting president, but ACCOG members failed to provide a second for a formal vote.
ACCOG Vice President Terry Scholle, who is also vice chair on the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors, suggested the recognition might not be something done every year and only by general consensus.
Scholle suggested bringing the topic to the December meeting.
Members expressed concerns on the criteria, making sure to not cause division, and respecting others who have put “a lifetime of work” into the organization prior to creating the recognition.
“I’m not adamant on it. It’s a nice thing for us to offer,” Bolton said. “Folks like to know they are appreciated.”
There was no formal vote on the topic at the November meeting.
ACCOG’s next meeting is Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg at 8:30 a.m.
