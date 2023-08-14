Straban Township officials decided at a recent meeting to establish a conservation fund and to add space at the municipal facility for archives.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to accept a bid of $198,643 for an addition and remodel project at the Granite Station Road municipal facility. Straban officials chose the lowest bid, presented by Lobar Inc. of Dillsburg. The project will add 600 square feet of archive space and renovate existing restrooms in the main building.
Supervisors were ready to accept a conceptual proposal from York based Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects for a restroom and maintenance facility for the recreation park when questions about lower cost alternatives caused them to table the motion.
Engineer William Hill conveyed a cost concern and suggested alternative firms which engage in the design and construction of basic structures.
Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders said we don’t like any of the costs,” and is open to further exploration.
“Other firms doing this kind of design build work might be a fit since it’s a basic building,” Hill said.
By unanimous vote, supervisors agreed Straban will establish a land conservancy fund.
“There have been requests for this purpose and it also allows the township to obtain federal funds” designed for conservation purposes, said Supervisor Alan Zepp.
The supervisors voted to move $100,000 from the general funds, utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, to start the program.
Township Solicitor Sam Wise told supervisors they need to do a final authorization to utilize the funds for any proposed projects. Project proposals for the conservation of land would come to them only after meeting criteria established by the Land Conservancy of Adams County, and which fulfill the purpose of preserving the rural character of the township, he said.
In land development projects, supervisors followed the recommendation of the planning commission and authorized a waiver on stormwater plans for a Take 5 Oil Change franchise proposed for 1055 York Road. The commercial building is designed for construction on a lot between Arby’s and Hilton Gardens. Supervisors granted conditional approval of the development.
In a 2-1 vote, Supervisor Vice Chair Fred Kammerer and Zepp voted to approve a 4.1 acre lot addition to Granite Hill Solar Land Holdings LLC east of US Route 15, while Sanders voted against the measure.
Kammerer and Zepp also voted for a planning waiver and non-building declaration and final subdivision plan for Smith’s Disposal Facility at 660 Beaver Run Road, also with a dissenting vote by Sanders.
In other actions, supervisors approved a septic system for 3276 Old Harrisburg Road proposed by Dianne Peterson, and granted extensions for land development projects on Hunterstown Road to Feb. 14, 2024, and Crownstone Dealership at 3140 York Road to Oct. 26.
