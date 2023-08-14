Straban Township officials decided at a recent meeting to establish a conservation fund and to add space at the municipal facility for archives.

Supervisors voted 3-0 to accept a bid of $198,643 for an addition and remodel project at the Granite Station Road municipal facility. Straban officials chose the lowest bid, presented by Lobar Inc. of Dillsburg. The project will add 600 square feet of archive space and renovate existing restrooms in the main building.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

