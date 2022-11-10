A Gettysburg man is accused of placing a camera in a workplace restroom.
Stephen Funari, 41, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Funari was charged with one felony count each of intercepting communications and criminal use of a communications facility and a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy, according to the docket.
On Oct. 12, Conewago Township police were called to Precision Cut Industries, 115 Ram Drive, where an employee allegedly “found a small black recording camera hidden” in a window air conditioner in a women’s restroom, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Burnell Bevenour.
The next day, an employee told Bevenour she had heard of a possible suspect, providing Funari’s name, according to the affidavit.
After obtaining a search warrant, Bevenour turned the camera over to Adams County District Attorney’s Detective Eric Beyer for forensic processing, which allegedly revealed 18,896 photographs and six videos, according to the affidavit.
One of the videos shows a man allegedly “placing the camera inside of the air conditioning” unit, according to the affidavit.
The man in the video allegedly “matches” Funari’s photo in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records, according to the affidavit.
The photos allegedly included “a female victim who is using the bathroom,” according to the affidavit. That woman, along with another female employee, allegedly identified Funari when shown a photo, according to the affidavit.
