A Fairfield-area resident coordinated an American professional basketball player’s escape from war-torn Ukraine.
Retired Green Beret Erik Nordberg spent the past weekend in near-constant communication with a Dutch intelligence officer, a Ukrainian bus driver, the United States consul in Moldova, and many others in order to arrange the safe passage of Maurice “Mo” Creek out of Ukraine.
Creek made it across the border into Moldova and then Romania, where Tuesday morning found him safe in a Bucharest hotel with a bottle of champagne, Nordberg said.
Creek, with whom Nordberg spoke repeatedly as he confronted curfews, closed bridges, and checkpoints, is scheduled to land Thursday at Washington Dulles International Airport, Nordberg said.
Over “four days of no sleep,” Nordberg said he monitored constantly shifting movements of invading Russian forces and dealt with problems ranging from a driver who initially demanded $65,000 to transport Creek to news that any boats on a particular river would come under fire.
Nordberg, a 23-year U.S. Army veteran who retired as a lieutenant colonel, said he and his son Nick got to know Creek at a basketball clinic at Hollidaysburg, Pa. Nordberg said he began advising Creek weeks ago to leave before hostilities began, and the need became acute after the team Creek had joined just a month earlier evacuated but left him behind.
The Special Operations community is “very small,” Nordberg said, so he was able to reach out to individuals involved in helping people leave Afghanistan, who in turn connected him with others who were in a position to help Creek.
“I established a network of assets and resources on the ground inside Ukraine and Romania,” Nordberg said.
He and that network built four different plans, including potentially buying a car for Creek with crypto-currency. What eventually worked out was Creek’s escape by vehicle with the family of one of his coaches, Nordberg said. After playing previously in Romania, Creek had moved to a team in the industrial city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, Nordberg said.
Nordberg expressed gratitude to the team that made the escape happen, but noted many Americans remain in Ukraine, where there is no United States government presence to help them leave. Nordberg said he is sure organizations and impromptu networks such as the one he coordinated are hard at work.
It’s hard to know what might have happened if variables had not lined up to allow Creek to escape, Nordberg said.
The decisive variable almost went the wrong way very early on.
Nordberg and his son Nick nearly didn’t attend the basketball clinic, sponsored by Sideline Cancer, where they met Creek. The father and son had attended another training event shortly before, and they had to get up very early to reach that Hollidaysburg event.
But they decided “sometimes you’ve just got to go and see what happens,” and “God kind of willed” the outcome, Nordberg said.
