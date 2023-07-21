Gettysburg Borough Police Department isn’t quite sure whether it’s in possession of some funny money, or just authentic bills with quirky qualities.
Either way, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny suggests local businesses be wary.
“A local business contacted us about counterfeit $5 bills,” Glenny said.
The police department “took possession” of nine bills, he said.
“All were from the same place,” Glenny said.
But with bills in hand, police aren’t sure whether the cash is real or phony, he said.
“We’ve reached out to other entities,” said Glenny.
Police even asked a local bank for help, but folks there were not able to make a positive determination, he said.
“When you look at them, these are cut a little crooked,” he said, noting this is actually possible with legitimate currency on rare occasions.
“And there are some tear marks” where the paper doesn’t look quite right, he said.
On the other hand, the bills pass inspection when being marked with a special currency checking pen, he said.
“They keep coming up real, but they do not appear to be,” Glenny said.
No one yet is “100 percent” certain whether the bills are counterfeit or just well-worn legal tender, he said.
Glenny said it is hoped a determination can be made relatively soon, but in the meantime urges retailers to accept cash with abundant caution, and use their pens or lights to check the bills before accepting them.
“We don’t see enough to know,” he said.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com, or by calling 717-339-2071.
