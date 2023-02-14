Burn, Boritt talk during film festival
Buy Now

Ken Burns, left, talks with Festival Director Jake Boritt during the film festival on Saturday at The Majestic Theater. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

A 104-year-old woman, the daughter of enslaved parents, became the unexpected central voice of a documentary episode about the Battle of Gettysburg, filmmaker Ken Burns said Friday.

Burns spoke at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg after a showing of “The Universe of Battle,” an episode of his blockbuster 1990 Public Broadcasting Service series, “The Civil War.” The screening was part of a weekend film festival showcasing Burns’ work.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.