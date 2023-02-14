A 104-year-old woman, the daughter of enslaved parents, became the unexpected central voice of a documentary episode about the Battle of Gettysburg, filmmaker Ken Burns said Friday.
Burns spoke at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg after a showing of “The Universe of Battle,” an episode of his blockbuster 1990 Public Broadcasting Service series, “The Civil War.” The screening was part of a weekend film festival showcasing Burns’ work.
After finding out about Daisy Turner, whose father became a Union soldier and killed his former overseer, Burns sought her out for an interview.
But, he said, he soon found she was nearly deaf, so communication was almost impossible.
Just as he was giving up hope of shooting useful footage, Burns said Turner asked whether he wanted to hear “the soldier’s story.”
The phrase proved to be the title of a poem Burns said she had memorized at least 90 years before, composed in the form of a letter from the friend of a fallen soldier, informing his family of his death.
Turner’s rendition was powerful, as was the poem’s evocation of battle’s reality and aftermath, but it wasn’t immediately clear how the recitation would work in the film, Burns said.
But then, by virtue of the poem’s wide-angle view of war’s tragedy, Burns realized it was “as if she was some god from Olympus,” able to see everything everywhere. Suddenly, Burns said, it made sense to divide the recitation into sections that introduced and commented on various topics in the episode, which focused on Gettysburg and other battles around the same time.
“How lucky we were to meet her,” Burns said as he was interviewed on stage by the festival’s director, Jake Boritt, who is also a filmmaker.
Luck is part of the documentary process, Burns said, noting that 35 to 40 people were interviewed in the course of making the series. Because the interviews were not scripted, he likened the approach to “collecting specimens.”
Among the interviewees, one historian especially stood out, and became the most frequent face on screen.
Shelby Foote “was something else,” Burns said.
Foote was not only the author of a three-volume history, “The Civil War: A Narrative,” but a storyteller with a distinctive southern drawl who naturally reached beyond the dry dates and statistics of military history to express the human experience, Burns said.
For example, he recounted Foote’s vivid description of “sloosh,” a concoction Confederate soldiers created from the cornmeal and bacon they were issued. They fried the bacon, swirled the meal in the grease, and made a snake of the result, which they wound around their rifle barrels and cooked over their campfires.
Burns also took note of Foote’s colorful account of President Abraham Lincoln’s glum reaction after the Gettysburg Address. “That speech won’t scour,” Lincoln told an aide, which Foote explained was a frontiersman’s reference to a useless, mud-clogged plow.
Music was also a key component of the series, but there too was an element of chance, Burns said.
For example, “Ashokan Farewell,” which became familiar to millions as the series’ mournful theme, was not written for that purpose. Instead, Burns said, Jay Ungar composed it to mark the end of sessions at the annual Ashokan Fiddle & Dance Camps run by Ungar and his wife Molly Mason in Upstate New York.
But now, Burns said he would “guarantee” the tune is played a thousand times a day all over the world at funerals, weddings, and other occasions. Ungar, Mason, and Jacqueline Schwab performed “Ashokan Farewell” Sunday during a festival event.
The fiddle lament has become a “portal” connecting the present to other times, Burns said.
He mused on his own work’s connection to the past, recounting how he lost his mother at age 11, and how, each year, when he blew out the candles of his birthday cake, he wished she had never left.
Burns did not realize how central that longing has been to his work until his father-in-law, a psychologist, offered insight. He pointed out that Burns’ work is about restoring the voices of the dead, and asked, “Who do you think you’re really trying to wake up?”
It was “overwhelming” to see “The Universe of Battle” again in Gettysburg, Burns said. “It’s been a soul-transforming experience” to be here, where “it all comes together,” he said.
The episode was “way ahead of its time,” because it depicted slavery as a cause of the war to a degree that was unusual for 1990, he said.
Strong ticket sales demonstrated the festival’s broad appeal, Majestic Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel said before the showing.
Attendees traveled from as far as Alaska and Alabama, he said.
More than 2,200 tickets had been sold to events featuring Burns and more than 2,600 reservations had been made for free events, Gabel said.
In introductory remarks, Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano praised Burns not only as a friend of the college and the community, but also as a premier interpreter of the nation’s “powerful, yet complicated past.”
Burns “shows who we are” and “who we can become,” Iuliano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.