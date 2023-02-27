A project estimated at more than $6 million to upgrade Carroll Valley Borough’s wastewater treatment system is seeking funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (Pennvest). The council passed a resolution to execute all documents and agreements between the borough and Pennvest for $5,452.398. Pennvest will review the application in April.
The Pennvest funds can be used to match a required $700,000 matching award from H20 PA. An additional $500,000 has been requested from the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF). If this money is awarded, it will decrease the funding requested from Pennvest. The borough cannot ask for project bids until the Pennvest funds have been received.
Borough Manager David Hazlett said they would not know whether the funds from Pennvest will be in the form of loans, grants, or a combination of both.
The water treatment plant was built in 1964, and although it has had some updates, “these are just Band-Aids, and we are at a point where the Band-Aids don’t stick anymore,” Hazlett said.
In other business, the council approved a motion to advertise a zoning ordinance regarding property rentals so that it can be voted on at March’s meeting.
The property rental exceptional use segment was part of a larger ordinance that regulates the number of trailered vehicles that can be kept on a property. Because of public concern expressed at January’s meeting, the regulation was sent back for further discussion.
“We have people waiting to start their vacation rentals in the borough, so the planning commission agreed that it would be best to carve everything out, except for the vacation rental, and put it in front of you, so we can at least get that moving,” Hazlett explained.
Mayor Ron Harris presented Hazlett with an Adams County Boroughs Association award for outstanding individual service to his borough and to Adams County for his commitment, dedication, leadership, and work ethic.
“He is a gem,” said Harris.
Borough manager for more than 17 years, Hazlett was recognized for bringing a balanced budget with a tax increase to Carroll Valley for the past 11 years.
“He’s been responsible for retiring a 30-year municipal building loan for over one million dollars in two years. That’s an achievement,” Harris said.
Hazlett, who has also served on the county transportation planning organization, received a round of applause from those present.
The council approved a capital expenditure for a security camera to monitor the exterior of the municipal service facility, where trash has been dumped in the past. It is one of two budgeted projects. The second will be erecting a fence around the compound.
Council member David White said he felt the eight-megapixel camera would not be effective.
“I have a trail cam that does well better than eight (megapixels), and it’s still a blurry picture. You can’t make out diddly squat in a lot of cases. So why aren’t we looking at a higher-resolution system?” he asked.
White advised looking at cameras with up to 12 megapixels with as much resolution as possible.
After a motion was made for Hazlett and White to find a camera that would do the job and come in under the $6,500 budget, council member Bruce Carr objected.
“I would be concerned if we didn’t get a unit that served our purposes because of budget. We might not want to put that constraint on at the present time,” he said.
He later suggested the borough consider exceeding the 12-megapixel suggestion.
“Maybe we need to evaluate what our need is,” he said.
Hazlett said he would return to the council members with a new quote next month and reminded them that the budgeted amount could be increased by supplementing money for maintenance or grounds.
• Six new committee members were elected following last month’s plea to the community to help fill council vacancies. Selected to serve on the planning commission were Brett Robinson, Douglas Browning, and Brion FitzGerald. Other vacancies were filled by David Funk and Jared Brantner, Public Sewer Advisory Committee; and Tambi Drees, Parks and Recreation Committee. “We are very pleased with how the community stepped up to fill those vacancies,” Hazlett said later.
• Police Chief Clifford Weikert says he believes the new radar signs will help to deter offenders by reminding drivers to check their speed. The radar signs also provide data on the number of vehicles that use particular areas, average speeds, and the percentage of speeders. Weikert pointed out that on Martin Luther King Day, approximately 800 vehicles were recorded using Sanders Road to visit the Ski Liberty area. Hazlett said that data might also benefit the borough by providing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation with information that justifies the need for improvement at some intersections.
• Weikert admitted they were having trouble with their new license plate reader and said he is currently communicating with the company to iron out the problem. The license plate reader was put into use at the beginning of the new year. It automatically reads license plates and provides other data, including whether the vehicle has been stolen or is currently insured. “Technology is great when it works,” Weikert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.