Carroll Valley Borough Manager David Hazlett, left, receives an award from Mayor Ron Harris in honor of the work he has done for the borough during the last 17 years. (Judith Cameron Seniura/Gettysburg Times)

A project estimated at more than $6 million to upgrade Carroll Valley Borough’s wastewater treatment system is seeking funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (Pennvest). The council passed a resolution to execute all documents and agreements between the borough and Pennvest for $5,452.398. Pennvest will review the application in April.

The Pennvest funds can be used to match a required $700,000 matching award from H20 PA. An additional $500,000 has been requested from the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF). If this money is awarded, it will decrease the funding requested from Pennvest. The borough cannot ask for project bids until the Pennvest funds have been received.

