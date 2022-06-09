Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s 14th annual BarnArt Show & Sale is to open Friday at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg.
Hours are to be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday,
All the artworks accepted into this exhibit must include a representation of a barn or a detail of a barn, according to HGAC’s website, www.hgaconline.org. Art may be purchased at any time during the show.
An opening night reception, free and open to the public, is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with winners of cash awards to be announced at 7:30 p.m.
Two cash prizes of $1,000 are to be awarded, according to HGAC’s website. Jay Mackie, Ph.D. and Monica Oss donated the award for Best of Show in Fine Art. Dave and Cynthia Salisbury donated the prize for Best of Show in Photography. In addition, $500 will be awarded for second place in both categories.
Opening night attendees will vote to choose the recipient of the People’s Choice Award. New this year will be the Artists’ Choice Award, determined by a vote of participating artists.
This year’s show is to include a presentation of video footage of historic Adams County barns shot during recent barn surveys using drones operated by volunteers Mark Clowney and Loy Elliott. HGAC has surveyed more than 375 barns in Adams County creating a permanent record of each barn as part of the HGAC Barn Registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.