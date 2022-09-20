A Carroll Valley home burned Monday for the second time since 2015.
No injuries resulted from the 4:34 p.m. blaze at 39 Freedom Trail, Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Adam Jacobs said at the scene.
Four dogs escaped but the fate of cats that were in the house had yet to be determined as firefighting continued, resident Vicki Dangerfield said.
Dangerfield was in the home’s living room when she “heard a popping noise from outside,” she said.
She looked into the kitchen and saw “sheets of flames” through the window as they billowed from a deck at the rear of the house, Dangerfield said.
She told her grandson to leave, and the dogs exited with him through the front door. Dangerfield soon followed because smoke was already too heavy for her to check on cats in a bedroom, she said.
A Facebook post later in the evening indicated four cats escaped the fire and had been located.
Flames were “through the roof” and black smoke was rising when Jacobs arrived, he said.
About 25 percent of the house received fire damage while smoke and water damage spread throughout, he said. The fire’s cause had yet to be determined, Jacobs said at the scene.
A burned riding mower sat beside the house. A van was parked a bit farther away; the fire’s heat melted plastic portions of the vehicle.
Numerous tanker trucks transported water to the scene and refilled at a pond at the Alexander Farm on Tract Road, about 1.7 miles from the scene, Jacobs said. In the vicinity of the fire scene, homes are far apart in a rural setting.
About 50 firefighters were present, Jacobs said.
Emergency personnel from Adams and Franklin counties and Maryland were on the scene.
Agencies dispatched included the Fairfield, Greenmount, Gettysburg, Buchanan Valley, Fountaindale, Cahstown, Barlow fire companies from Adams County; the Blue Ridge Mountain company from Franklin County; fire companies from Harney, Taneytown, Emmitsburg, Frederick County, and Rocky Ridge in Maryland; plus Carroll Valley police and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
In the May 25, 2015 fire at the same address, there were no injuries.
Three dogs escaped safely through a dog door, resident Deborah Casey said then. No one was home when the blaze broke out, she said at the time.
Neighbor Paul Ericson saw the fire beginning at the rear of the home, “heard stuff popping” inside, and quickly called 9-1-1, he said in 2015.
Flames were “through the roof” when firefighters arrived on the scene seven years ago, Jacobs said then.
