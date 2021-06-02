The final half of the Class of 2021’s experience at Gettysburg Area High School was anything but traditional.

Their junior year was cut short by a pandemic that continued into their senior year. Hybrid classes, school closings and social distancing quickly became the norm. Even their finale, graduation, was unlike a commencement peers before them experienced. Instead of being held inside on a date known weeks in advance, the pandemic forced the ceremony outside and a heavy rainstorm moved it from Friday to Tuesday.

