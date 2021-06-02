Gettysburg High School commencement was held at Warrior Stadium on Tuesday. The graduates walk across the field to receive their diplomas. The bleachers in the background were filled with friends, family and relatives of the 252 graduates.
Gettysburg High School commencement was held at Warrior Stadium on Tuesday. The graduates walk across the field to receive their diplomas. The bleachers in the background were filled with friends, family and relatives of the 252 graduates.
Gettysburg Area High School graduates toss their caps at the end of commencement ceremony at Warrior Stadium on Tuesday. The bleachers in the background were filled with friends, family and relatives of the 252 graduates.
The final half of the Class of 2021’s experience at Gettysburg Area High School was anything but traditional.
Their junior year was cut short by a pandemic that continued into their senior year. Hybrid classes, school closings and social distancing quickly became the norm. Even their finale, graduation, was unlike a commencement peers before them experienced. Instead of being held inside on a date known weeks in advance, the pandemic forced the ceremony outside and a heavy rainstorm moved it from Friday to Tuesday.
