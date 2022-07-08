After an industrial overflow, the water ran white as milk Thursday in Toms Creek in southwestern Adams County.
A “mechanical malfunction” at Specialty Granules’ quarry at Blue Ridge Summit “caused a sediment trap to overflow,” according to John Repetz, community relations coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Southcentral Regional Office.
The overflow and the previous night’s precipitation “sent the sediment into Toms Creek causing discoloration,” he wrote in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
“No chemicals were involved. There is no threat to human health, and there is no indication of a fish kill. DEP’s Cambria Mining Office staff will be issuing a complete report,” according to Repetz.
About 6 a.m. Thursday, the company, also known as SGI, “observed discolored water in Toms Creek, near our Charmian Quarry,” according to Vice President, Roofing Operations Matthew McClure.
Following “intense rain,” SGI “determined that rainwater mixed with non-toxic sediment discharged into the creek when a pump used to redirect water into an internal pond failed due to a mechanical malfunction. The sediment is composed of undersized rock material that results from the rock crushing and screening process,” McClure wrote in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
“We repaired the malfunction within a half hour of the discovery, stopping the discharge soon after. SGI notified the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission of the event. Agency representatives responded to the event and began their investigation,” he wrote.
“SGI is continuing to observe creek and stream conditions, and we will continue to work with the respective agencies involved. We remain committed to protecting the environment and communities in which SGI is located,” according to McClure.
Fish and Boat Commission Communications Director Mike Parker confirmed there was “no immediate report of any fish kill,” but said investigation would continue.
The Adams County Conservation District was made aware of the situation, according to District Manager Adam McClain.
State officials said no county emergency services were required, Adams County Department of Emergency Services Director Warren Bladen said.
The Charmian facility “contains an open pit quarry that mines meta-basalt rock, which is crushed and screened” for use in roofing products, according to the company’s website.
The site “also manufactures back surfacing material for shingle underlay” and employs more than 150, according to specialtygranules.com.
