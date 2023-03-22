An East Berlin man is accused of strangling a woman, leaving marks on her neck.
Zachary Estep, 26, was charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary count of harassment, according to a magisterial docket. He was released from Adams County Prison after a professional bondsman posted $7,500 cash bail, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Brandon Witherite was dispatched to an East Berlin residence March 11 about 8:10 p.m., where he found a woman outside and allegedly “observed recent physical injury” to her neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed.
The woman claimed Estep “gripped me up and threw me against the wall, broke my necklace,” and caused a leg injury, according to the affidavit.
Witherite allegedly saw “a large bruise to the right side of her neck, a red mark where the necklace was pulled off, a small laceration to her left shin, and red marks along the entire front of her neck,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Estep “grabbed her around the neck with his right hand until she was unable” to breathe, and “the necklace was ripped off when she was able to push him off of her and he grabbed the necklace,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed her leg was lacerated when she fell against the wall, according to the affidavit.
“Estep was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Adams County Prison,” according to the affidavit.
