A divided Upper Adams School Board elected a new member to fill the vacancy left by the recent death of Bruce Hollabaugh.
Members voted 5-3 on April 5 to choose Mikel Grimm, a parent and advocate for the Latino community, over Michael Cline, a longtime maintenance employee of the district. Both are Biglerville High School graduates.
Voting for Grimm were Susan Crouse, Chris Fee, Jim Lady, James Rutkowski and President Tom Wilson.
Voting for Cline were Ron Ebbert, Cindy Janczyk and Gerald Walmer.
The vote followed public interviews of residents who applied to fill the vacancy.
In addition to Grimm and Cline, five other district residents applied, Diane Brennan, Edy Sarnoff, Suzanne Gorman, Benton Jackson and Deborah Steckler.
Of those five, only two were nominated. Rutkowski nominated Jackson, and Walmer nominated Sarnoff, but neither nomination received a second.
Crouse nominated Grimm, saying Grimm offers “a big connection to our Latino community.”
About 30 percent of the student body comes from a Latino background, but the board’s membership doesn’t include “any faces that look like they would be representing that community,” said Wilson.
“We need to show the parents of the Latino students that their voice is heard at this table,” Wilson said.
Grimm is the human resources and safety manager of Adams County Nursery and the mother of three district students.
“As a member of many nonprofit community organizations in the area, and the HR manager of one of the larger employers in the county, I would utilize those platforms to solicit information from community members and relay their comments/concerns to fellow board members,” Grimm wrote in her application for the board position.
Grimm volunteers with the local Manos Unidas Hispanic-American Center and serves on Healthy Adams County’s Latino Services Task Force and Food Policy Council. She is also active with Pathstone, a private not-for-profit organization involved in Head Start and other initiatives. She serves on its Program Area Advisory Committee, Pathstone Community Services Board Grant Committee, and Direct Services Committee.
“As a bilingual professional and active community member I feel that I can bring a diverse point of view to the board while also ensuring professional behavior,” she wrote in her application. “I believe that the current status of education in the district is exceptional” but areas of concern include “addressing disparities among students and enforcing a more accepting culture.”
During the interview, Grimm mentioned allegations of racism that led the district to take a variety of actions last year. District employees are not “the issue,” she said, but “there are students that come from families that are not as open to other cultures, and it does affect the children in the community.” One of her children has been “a victim of that kind of harassment,” she said. She said hers is a “mixed-culture” family and her children are half Mexican.
Janczyk nominated Cline. She cited his “vast experience” and said he is “well networked” within the community.
Cline said his family has been in the Upper Adams community since the 1760s and he and many family members were educated in the district. He said his approximately 40-year career has focused on maintenance and construction, including 12 years as an Upper Adams employee.
Hollabaugh, who was 41 when he died last month following a medical emergency, joined the board in December 2020. Board members selected him to succeed member Elaine Jones, who resigned after serving since 2005. Hollabaugh, a BHS graduate, was elected in his own right last November.
3 leaving board
It was “heartwarming” to see seven members of the community step forward to serve, Wilson said. He and other members said all the applicants were qualified, making the election a difficult choice.
Ebbert and others urged those not elected to stay involved and to consider running in the next school board election in 2023. Six seats will be on the ballot and three incumbents do not plan to seek re-election. Wilson, Fee and Ebbert all said they do not plan to run.
“Please come back and help. We need your help,” Ebbert said.
Wilson pointed out his own first attempt to join the board was not successful. He applied to fill a vacancy, but the board chose Rutkowski instead.
