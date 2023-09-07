Area water utilities are asking customers to reduce usage voluntarily due to drought conditions.
“Conserving today makes it more likely we will not face mandatory restrictions later this fall,” according to a York Water Company (YWC) release.
YWC services the Amblebrook development in Adams County.
YWC’s requests include “do not wash cars, trucks, and other vehicles” and “do not water lawns and landscaping.”
Mandatory reductions “absolutely” could hit area utilities if conditions worsen, Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) Facilities Manager Mark Guise said Wednesday.
GMA customers received automated phone calls last week asking them to reduce usage by 5 percent. GMA serves the borough and Cumberland Township.
Not washing cars or porches are examples of conservation measures, Guise said.
“Anything we can do as a community definitely can help,” he said.
The past winter’s scant snowfall and a lack of recent significant rainfall “definitely takes a toll on the overall system,” Guise said.
Littlestown’s 13 wells “are not producing as much,” but flows are still meeting demands, Borough Manager Charles Kellar said.
But, with the subterranean water-table having dropped about seven inches due to continuing drought conditions, “we’re still asking for voluntary compliance” with reductions.
For example, “you don’t need to be watering your lawn,” Kellar said.
Mandatory reductions could be required if conditions worsen, he agreed.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced a statewide drought watch in June “in response to low stream flows, declining groundwater levels and persistent deficits,” according to GMA’s website.
The New Oxford Municipal Authority responded to the state’s action, as many water utilities did, by posting a notice on its website in June: “NOMA is asking all water customers to voluntarily conserve water usage.” NOMA also serves Oxford Township.
Adams County remains under a drought watch, according to a U.S. Geological Survey online map.
Three-quarters of the county was in a condition of “moderate drought,” according to the National Integrated Drought Information System map at www.drought.gov. Adams County’s northeastern quadrant of the county was shown in the less affected category of “abnormally dry.”
Concern continued in York County as well, according to the YWC release.
“Even the few storms that we have seen across the region have largely missed York or have fallen short of expectations, week after week,” the release reads. “York County is currently in a Drought Watch after particularly dry January, February, May, July, and August, with a rain deficit YTD of 10.49 inches.”
While scattered showers are predicted over the next four days, none of the events are expected to provide much moisture.
The water company is keeping an eye on Tropical Depression 13 forming in the Atlantic with the National Weather Service predicting it may develop into a significant hurricane event 10 to 14 days from now.
GMA’s post listed numerous water conservation tips, including:
• Check toilets, faucets, and pipes for leaks. The smallest drip can waste up to 20 gallons or more per day.
• Run only full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine and when hand washing dishes, don’t leave the water running for rinsing.
• Shorten showers, turn off water while brushing your teeth or shaving, and don’t use the toilet as a trash can. Each flush wastes up to five gallons of water.
• Water your lawn and plants in the early morning or evening hours to prevent evaporation and plan for deeper soaking waterings rather than frequent sprinklings.
• Use a broom instead of a hose to clean sidewalks and driveways.
