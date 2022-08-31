Preservation planned
Buy Now

Preservation work is to begin by Tuesday on the Virginia Memorial at the Gettysburg National Military Park, shown here in the early 1900s. (Photo Courtesy of National Park Service)

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

Preservation work on the Virginia Memorial at Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) is to begin by Tuesday and conclude by Sept. 30, according to a news release.

The current ferric patination, applied in the early 1980s, has failed in many areas and has left the bronze with a very flat, dull finish that provides little to no depth when viewed.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.