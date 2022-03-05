Kennie’s Market in Biglerville made an enormous impact on the community’s food pantry Friday.
“It’s a privilege and a passion to give back,” Leon Hipp, store manager, said as he helped load some $2,200 worth of goods the market donated to the Upper Adams Food Pantry.
Hipp knows firsthand how assistance at the right time can make all the difference.
Now managing the Biglerville store, Hipp said he struggled with addiction in the 1990s and ended up living in abandoned buildings in Baltimore.
Hipp, who has experienced what it means to miss meals, said he knows how a helping hand can be vital in remaking a life.
Anyone might find him or herself in need, since many Americans are only a paycheck or two away from real problems, Hipp said.
“There’s always a critical need” for donations to the pantry, and the need is becoming more acute as food and fuel prices rise, he said.
Typically, about 30 households receive goods each time the pantry distributes them, its logistics coordinator, Phil Wagner, said. He was part of a crew hefting boxes into the bed of a pickup truck outside Kennie’s.
Distributions take place at Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on third Wednesdays. The Monday sessions include a meal at no charge.
Most clients need help only temporarily, he said.
As an example, Wagner pointed to a young mother who was working three jobs to support her family. She came to the pantry when she lost one job, and then another a week later. The pantry assisted her for “a couple of months” until she found new work, he said.
Once clients get back on their feet, they frequently become donors, Wagner said. Those who rely on the pantry over longer periods tend to be senior citizens on fixed incomes, he said.
Donations are always welcome, especially much-needed goods such as personal care items and protein sources such as Spam and other canned meats. Anyone interested in donating can contact Wagner at 717-262-8960.
A wide variety of items were included in Friday’s donation, which Hipp said customers’ gifts funded through the Kennie’s Cares program late last year. The merchandise, chosen from a list provided by the pantry, included much-needed items such as laundry detergent and cleaning supplies, as well as staples such as cereal, potatoes, pasta, pears and peaches, Hipp said.
Kennie’s is a frequent donor to the pantry, which has served residents of the Upper Adams School District for 27 years.
For example, Kennie’s routinely provides bread and pastries that would otherwise be discarded, and encourages customers to earmark their store discount card rewards for charities such as the pantry.
Working for a local, employee-owned company that supports the community “means a lot,” Brandon Brixler said as he helped load the donated goods. He works with Hipp at Kennie’s, 3463 Biglerville Road.
Brixler said he received vital help in the past from another pantry in the area.
“I know what it is to struggle a little bit” and “it’s been a dream of mine to give back,” he said.
Anyone might suddenly experience need, “especially in these times,” Bixler said.
Working at Kennie’s gives Bixler a family-like feeling of connection, he said.
“You feel like you’re part of the community,” he said.
It makes a difference that Kennie’s is “locally owned and most of our associates live in the area,” Hipp said. Other Kennie’s stores also maintain strong giving connections within their communities across the region, he said.
Hipp has been working in Biglerville for about 18 months, but said he already feels almost as if he were from there.
“Any time we can help the community, it’s important to us to give back,” Hipp said.
