Abel Ryder, 6 years old, of East Berlin, became a junior trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) thanks to a shiny gold sticker badge he instantly put on at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery on Friday.
Abel also spent time coloring pictures in a Trooper Coloring book with PSP Trooper Angela Grube at the Coffee with a Cop event.
From 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, community members could meet local police officers, ask questions, and voice concerns, as well as enjoy treats at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery.
“We want people to come and talk to us at events like this,” said PSP Trooper Michael Myers, community services officer.
From residents asking traffic-related questions to teenagers inquiring about becoming PSP troopers, Myers said he enjoys getting to connect with community members on a more personal level.
Maria and Joseph Varga, of Westminster, Md., thanked the officers for their service to the community.
“I’m grateful Deja Brew cares about cops and the community. You don’t see that much,” Joseph said.
Maria said she was excited to take home PSP junior trooper badge stickers and coloring books to her children.
The Coffee with a Cop event has not been held inside Deja Brew Bakery & Coffee since 2019 due to COVID-19, according to Steve Roth, who co-owns the New Oxford business with his wife, Lori. During the pandemic, Roth said they held one Coffee with a Cop event outside, where participants used sidewalk chalk to decorate.
The intention of the event is for people to get know their local police officers, Roth said.
“People see troopers come in here a lot,” Roth said. “This is a chance to engage with them today.”
Patrolman Doug Fishel of Eastern Adams Regional Police said he tries to stop in at Deja Brew Bakery & Coffee when working dayshift. On Friday, he made a stop and joined PSP troopers in conversations at the Coffee with a Cop event.
“The best part is the camaraderie and professionalism for everyone involved,” Fishel said.
Police often see people at their worst, whether they are involved in a crime or a potential victim, officials said.
“In our line of work, no one calls the police because something good happened,” said Lt. Todd Witalec, Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg station commander.
These events help residents learn more about police officers and come together, Witalec said.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Witalec.
