Conewago Township supervisors’ denial of a request to use a soccer field at the Plum Creek Rec Park drew sharp rebukes from leaders of the AVO Soccer Club on Monday.
“There’s a lot of planning and organizing that has to take place before we make more changes,” Chair Charlotte Shaffer said when pressed for a reason after the board’s unanimous decision.
During public comments at the end of the regular monthly meeting, one of the AVO coaches, Averlon Hines, said, “These kids need somewhere to play. I need field usage.”
Hines said he felt Shaffer had been disrespectful to a previous AVO advocate whose comments were cut off when the time limit was reached.
“They are taxpayers here to support this request. You don’t want me to bring 6,000,” he said, pointing to a half dozen others present to support AVO’s request.
Kaitlyn Ragula, mother of three soccer players, was in attendance at the meeting.
“I am paying taxes for that park. It’s very frustrating that you say no with no explanation. Stop being so resistant,” she said.
The supervisors decided last fall to establish a recreation committee to oversee activities at the park, but have yet to do so.
Supervisors did grant approval for “Get Outdoors (GO) Adams” partners to designate Plum Creek as one of 15 sites in the county for its summer 2022 scavenger hunt program.
The program is a six-county joint effort of WellSpan and local libraries to encourage families to get outdoors and become sleuths for a post hidden in each of the parks.
“They use clues to find the post and make an etching” of a plate there to prove their success finding it, said Sandy Gladfelter from WellSpan.
“It’s a great way to get people outdoors during the summer,” Gladfelter said of the program whereby children and youth up to age 18 win prizes for their efforts.
Program details are available on the Adams County Library System website, www.adamslibrary.org, as well as a Facebook page, Get Outdoors (GO) Adams.
In other matters, Conewago residents remain frustrated by lapses in garbage collection, Shaffer said in response to a letter from the Waste Management company.
The company offered to send a representative who could respond to concerns at a future township meeting.
“It would be nice for them to be on the receiving end of all that’s happening with trash,” Shaffer said.
In response to the steps taken to improve service as outlined in a letter, Vice Chair LouAnn Boyer said, “At least they are trying.”
The board decided to leave it up to Waste Management whether to attend a meeting.
In other business, the supervisors authorized bidding to proceed on an Oxford Avenue road improvement project, approved a confidential disciplinary measure for a police department employee, and authorized the township engineer to update the stormwater management ordinance.
“With sadness and deeply heartfelt loss,” the supervisors accepted the resignation of Secretary/Treasurer Angela Pabon. Pabon said she has accepted a new position elsewhere.
The supervisors will next meet on Monday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the township building. Meetings are livestreamed on the township’s Facebook page, and agendas are posted on its website, www.conewagotwp.us.
