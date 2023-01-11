Andrew Moore

Moore

A Biglerville man is accused of possessing child pornography and sending an explicit image to a police officer who posed online as a teenage girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Adams County Detective Eric Beyer.

Andrew Moore, 26, was charged with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with sexual materials, according to a common pleas docket.

 

