A Biglerville man is accused of possessing child pornography and sending an explicit image to a police officer who posed online as a teenage girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Adams County Detective Eric Beyer.
Andrew Moore, 26, was charged with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with sexual materials, according to a common pleas docket.
Moore was held at Adams County Prison unable to post cash bail originally set at $10,000 but subsequently raised to $50,000 at the request of the Adams County District Attorney’s office, according to a common pleas docket.
On Aug. 29 last year, a woman provided screenshots to Northfield Village, Ohio, police of online conversations allegedly involving her 10-year-old daughter and a person identifying himself as a 14-year-old boy, according to Beyer’s affidavit.
Northfield Detective Patrick Pizzuli allegedly “engaged in an undercover chat conversation with the online Snapchat account that had been reported” and identified himself as a 14-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.
Moore allegedly sent Pizzuli the same image of himself sent previously to the Ohio girl, according to the affidavit.
Moore also allegedly “sent an image that was deleted before it was observed, which he described as being of his penis,” according to the affidavit.
Increasingly explicit messages allegedly followed, and Pizzuli sent a photo of a female Northfield officer, with her consent, that was taken before she was 18, according to the affidavit.
Moore allegedly replied “that he thought this person was cute and looked ‘dangerous,’” according to the affidavit.
As part of the Northfield investigation, a search warrant was sent to Snapchat, resulting in information that led to a subpoena being issued to Comcast, which indicated the subscriber in question was allegedly Moore, according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 14, a search warrant was served at Moore’s apartment, allegedly resulting in discovered of “numerous files of child pornography” on his computer, according to the affidavit.
On Moore’s phone, Beyer allegedly “observed the image of Moore that he sent to officers in Northfield,” according to the affidavit.
Moore allegedly “admitted to having the Snapchat user identity that was involved in the chat with law enforcement,” according to the affidavit.
In 2016, Moore entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to unlawful contact or communication with a minor related to sexual abuse and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to an Adams County Court of Common Pleas court summary.
“The behavior in this investigation” is allegedly “similar to the behavior exhibited in his previous case,” according to the affidavit.
An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 17.
