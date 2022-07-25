An increase in state funding exceeded the Upper Adams School Board’s estimate by nearly $350,000.
The board included an estimated $200,000 increase when adopting a 2022-23 budget in June.
Not until July 8 did the state adopt its own budget, which specified how much school districts would receive, including a $549,047 increase over the current year for Upper Adams.
State basic education funding ended up increasing by $391,221, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs told the school board Tuesday.
In addition, special education funding rose $123,339 and a career and technical subsidy jumped by $33,487, she said.
The board “did take a risk” when it included the $200,000 estimate in the new budget, Hobbs said.
“That was a risk that played out for us in this case,” she said.
The budget included no property tax increase, in part because of an unexpected $320,000 in real estate transfer tax revenue resulting from the sale of a commercial property in the district in April.
Before the budget passed, board President Tom Wilson said the probability of holding the line on taxes again for 2023-24 would be “close to zero.”
Avoiding a tax increase will remain the “going-in goal” for the next annual budget cycle, Wilson said Thursday.
But even with the bigger-than-expected increase, “there are too many variables between now and then” to guarantee a zero-increase budget next time, he said.
On the plus side, Hobbs said the district is expected to receive two grants not included in the 2022-23 budget.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants would provide $126,086 each for mental health and safety and security, according to Hobbs.
The grants’ permitted uses would be limited, Wilson said.
The former could be used for things such as hiring counselors, though a short supply of trained personnel makes that a difficult prospect, he said.
The latter could perhaps be used to hire a school security officer, but using grant money to fund ongoing positions is a risky matter, Wilson said. The board removed a security officer proposal, estimated to cost $87,000 for the first year, from the budget it adopted in June.
Greenhouse
On the side of potential additional spending, Biglerville High School Principal Beth Graham told the board a greenhouse used for agricultural education is in need of replacement.
It was built as a temporary facility at the same time the high school was constructed about 17 years ago, she said.
It has been repaired with tape, and its heating system is no longer able to maintain constant climate conditions, Graham said.
As a result, agriculture students can no longer grow and sell poinsettias during the holiday season or hold a spring plant sale, she said.
The greenhouse’s condition has “limited the educational experience” by hampering the study of soil analysis and pest control and by preventing the expansion of future-oriented hydroponics and aquaponics curricula, she said. The former grows crops without soil, and the latter melds agriculture with the raising of fish, which provide fertilizer, she said.
The board made no decision, but earmarked the matter for further discussion.
Private grants may be available to partially offset a project price estimated roughly at $100,000, Wilson said.
