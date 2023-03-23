The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) awarded Butler Township $250,000 in grant funding through the Statewide Local Share Account (LSA) program on March 16, to construct a multipurpose municipal complex, according to a release issued by Danielle Helwig, Butler Township secretary, Tuesday.
“Grant funding will be used to advance plans on a new, fully functional township facility where safety and security are a priority,” the release reads.
The proposed project will include a reception area, delineated offices and workspace, a meeting room with ample space for social distancing, and a maintenance area and garage that is all under one roof, according to the release.
Commonwealth legislators Rep. Torren Ecker and Sen. Doug Mastriano provided support for the request.
“A huge thank you goes out to Rep. Ecker and Senator Mastriano,” said Supervisor Chair Ed Wilkinson. “Rep. Ecker was an early supporter of our project and worked hard to get this funding secured. A township facility that houses all municipal functions will have a huge impact on safety, security, financial efficiency, and improved service and convenience for local residents.”
Currently, the township administrative office is in the lower floor of a residential dwelling converted into office space and a public-meeting room years ago in Table Rock. The salt shed and maintenance building are located across the township, along state Route 234 west of Biglerville.
“The maintenance building is also in poor condition,” the release reads.
Not only will the new township facility increase efficiency with day-to-day operations, but it will also be designed to serve as an emergency operations center, if the need arises, and it will also provide the benefit of a polling location, according to the release.
“The new township complex will create fiscal and operational efficiencies, and I was happy to support this sound facility plan for co-locating and centralizing municipal functions,” the release quotes Ecker as saying.
The Statewide LSA program was established last year with the purpose of distributing a portion of gaming local share assessments to support and enhance community and economic well-being.
