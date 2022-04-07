A York Haven man died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a crash at York Road (U.S. Route 30) and Granite Station Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Devon Mansberger, 31, was declared dead at the scene east of Gettysburg in Straban Township, according to Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow.
The driver, Aiden Bower, 21, of Red Lion, received minor injuries, according to police spokesperson Trooper Megan Ammerman.
Firefighters extricated the deceased from the wreckage of a Ford flatbed truck, Dutrow said.
Mansberger was not wearing a seatbelt, but airbags deployed, Dutrow said.
The vehicle was eastbound on York when “it left the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole” before continuing down an embankment and into a wooded area, where it “came to final rest after striking a tree,” according to police.
To determine the cause of death, an autopsy was planned today, Thursday, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Dutrow said.
Roads near the intersection were closed for hours as officials investigated the crash.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett spoke with police after the crash, he wrote in an email Wednesday.
Any potential charges were “pending investigation at this time,” Ammerman wrote Wednesday in an email.
Agencies dispatched at 4:09 p.m. included the Gettysburg, Barlow, and United Hook and Ladder fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 9:48 p.m., according to ACDES.
