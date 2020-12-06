Santa came to Biglerville Dec. 4 on a rainy evening to help the town celebrate its new holiday decorations and spread seasonal joy to a nice crowd at the Biglerville Fire Hall. Mayor Phil Wagner was instrumental in securing and installing the new lights.
Santa came to Biglerville Dec. 4 on a rainy evening to help the town celebrate its new holiday decorations and spread seasonal joy to a nice crowd at the Biglerville Fire Hall. Mayor Phil Wagner was instrumental in securing and installing the new lights.
On a cold, misty night, it wasn’t Rudolph who lit Santa’s path into Biglerville. All the jolly elf had to do was follow the bright, decorative lights hung from the lampposts.
Biglerville resident Barb Holcomb gave the order to “light ‘em up,” and Biglerville police officers hit a switch to illuminate Main Street with lights shaped like Christmas trees, candy canes, snowflakes, angels Friday evening. Shortly after, the guest of honor made his way to the Biglerville Fire Department riding on the back of a company pickup truck, greeting roughly 50 people with a “Merry Christmas,” as he arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.