On the cusp of the real work starting on the new Littlestown Area School District Middle/High School building project, board members met with the district’s financial advisor to discuss on-hand funds, and how the district will procure future funding.
The district is currently estimating the cost of the project to be in the $50 million range.
The bidding process for contractors began on June 5. Bids are due by July 13 and contracts will tentatively be awarded in late July, with construction on the project slated to begin sometime around Aug. 1. The initial construction start date will depend on local permitting approvals, with a planned completion date of December 2025.
There are three defined phases included in the project.
According to RLPS Architects, the initial phase will include the new construction/additions and academic classrooms, science labs and support areas. The new classroom additions will be designed around STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).
The initial phase will also include a new production kitchen area for middle school and high school students. This new area will replace the kitchens currently in use at the high school and Maple Avenue Middle School. Currently most of the meals prepared for district students are cooked at the central kitchen located at the Maple Avenue Middle School and then the meals are transported to the elementary school and the high school.
The project once completed will have the district sixth through eighth grade students moving to a combined middle/high school facility. Within the new structure, middle school students and their academic space will occupy the second floor, with high school students and classes occupying the first floor and portions of the second floor. It is anticipated the current middle school building and property will be sold once the building project is completed.
Part of the renovation portion of the high school building will include updates to “old-gold” gym, This gym will receive new bleachers, updated wall padding, new basketball rims and hoops and refinished flooring and movable curtain to divide the gym in half as needed. This gym will become the middle school gym. Also included in the plans is a new weight/cardio room for district athletes.
The project includes renovations and additions to the existing Littlestown Area High School which will turn it into Littlestown Area School District’s new Secondary School for grades six through 12.
The existing building totals approximately 185,930 square feet on three floors. When complete, the new secondary school will total 248,974 square feet on three floors. This work is to be completed on the existing 28-acre site and adjacent parcel comprising the remainder of the district’s academic campus. The existing ninth through 12th grade high school facility will remain in operation, with the work conducted through phased construction.
“The district has done an excellent job planning this project out and the financial pre-planning has really paid off to the benefit of the district’s future and for the taxpayers,” said Brad Remig, PFM Financial Advisors LLC managing director.
As part of the funding for the project, the district will refinance 2015 bonds that were used for Alloway Creek Elementary School. Those bonds become eligible for refinancing this year.
As the building project moves into it final stages, the district will contribute $6 million from the fund balance to assist with paying for the project. The district has been setting aside funds garnered through tax increases since 2020 to contribute to the project.
“The district contribution of $6 million will allow the district to borrow less money for this project,” said Littlestown Area School District Business Manager Tom Showvaker.
Remig has proposed two future borrowing options for the board to consider.
The district will be selling tax-free municipal bonds through PFM Financial Advisors to pay for the largest portion of the building project.
The first option would have the district borrow $24.5 million this September, and another $10 million in August 2024 in addition to the $6 million from the district’s fund balance.
The second option, if approved, would have the district borrowing $35 million in September. According to Remig, two benefits to borrowing all of the money at once would be increased interest earnings on the money along with one fewer closing and the district would save money associated with closing costs.
A final decision on how much to borrow and when to borrow it will be made by the board at a public meeting in July.
The district has already borrowed $9.5 million to begin financing the initial stages of the project.
From figures presented by Remig, the annual debt service on the projected borrowing of approximately $44 million will peak at $4 million in 2031. Debt service will decrease on an annual basis from that point forward.
“At this point due to our planning it appears we are in a good place for the financing of this project,” said board member Yancy Unger.
According the Remig, the district is currently earning interest on the money it has borrowed and is saving and that will help the district borrow less to complete the project.
“The district is currently earning 3.5 percent on the money we borrowed,” said Remig.
According to Showvaker, “forecasting and financial planning had got us to this point financially that this project can be completed.”
