Gettysburg Borough Police Department Chief Robert Glenny is excited for his officers to connect with the community.
The department will host National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3. East High Street, near the borough office, will be closed and filled with food trucks, local businesses, fire engines, ambulances, and police officers. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to its website.
