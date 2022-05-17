Even judges sometimes need advice. An area man heads a newly-formed advisory board that will attempt to provide it.
Brian D. Jacisin, a Mt. Joy Township resident, was recently named as the executive director and counsel for the Pennsylvania Judicial Ethics Advisory Board. The entity was created by order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in January.
It is composed of nine members, eight of which are judges and one non-judge member who is a licensed attorney. They are paid for their expenses but volunteer their time and experience to help other judges pondering ethical quandaries throughout the commonwealth. They are appointed by the Supreme Court in a process intended to be non-partisan.
“We want to encourage (judges) to ask questions,” said Jacisin. “That shows they want to do the right thing and reflects the confidence the public has expressed in them.”
Beginning July 1, the board will begin issuing advisory opinions, which entitle inquiring judges to assert the “Rule of Reliance,” which “carries substantial weight,” in determining whether a judge will face discipline, according to Jacisin.
Judges must avoid “even the appearance of impropriety.” Jacisin anticipates most requests for an advisory opinion will relate to questions of the propriety of a recusal in a particular case or a conflict of interest.
Not every perceived “conflict” requires recusal.
“Judges have a duty to adjudicate cases,” said Jacisin. “They can’t recuse themselves just because they may have had some brief or tenuous encounter with the party in the past.”
The board will serve common pleas and appellate court judges as well as magisterial district judges. These local officials, formerly known as “justices of the peace” or “district justices,” are elected and are not required to be attorneys. Unlike appellate or common pleas judges, magistrates are permitted to engage in “outside employment.” Navigating the parameters of this issue as well as election questions will also require the board’s discernment.
Other questions will likely arise when judges have personal financial interests which could be impacted by the court’s decision. All requests for advisories must be submitted in writing to receive the “Rule of Reliance.” Jacisin anticipates judges will receive written feedback within two weeks of filing a request.
“We hope to have our quarterly meetings in person (in Harrisburg),” he said. “The biggest challenge will be coordinating everybody’s schedules.”
Jacisin is optimistic the board’s work will have a positive impact.
“I’m very impressed,” he said. “This is the most dedicated board I’ve ever been associated with.”
Jacisin landed in his current position after a lengthy career in law and public service. The Plum Borough native (near Pittsburgh) has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a juris doctor degree from Widener University, Wilmington campus.
Jacisin worked as an assistant district attorney in York County for several years before a short stint in private practice in Lancaster. A 16-year career with the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission followed, where he served as director of investigations and chief counsel.
Jacisin and wife Maria are the parents of a 9-year old son, who attends Littlestown schools. Jacisin serves as the Cubmaster for Pack 84. He is a member of Good Samaritan F&AM Lodge 336 in Gettysburg, Historic Gettysburg Adams County, and the Adams County Historical Society.
