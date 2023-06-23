Community Media of South Central PA requested funding for field equipment and studio upgrades during a recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) hearing.
Raymond Gouker, chief executive officer, founder and president of Community Media, did not specify the amount of the request at the public hearing, which was held during the Adams County commissioners’ meeting last week.
“I think we are a vital part of the community,” Gouker said. “I don’t think there’s another organization like us in the community.”
The organization has worked with nonprofits such as the Adams County Community Foundation to assist with fundraising efforts, Gouker said, adding they are “actually serving the community and meeting the need.”
If selected for the grant, Gouker said the money would be used to upgrade the studio and field equipment.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said CDBG has specific guidelines to follow.
“Your organization is important to the community,” Phiel said. “It will be whether it meets the guidelines, and that is the bottom line.”
Gouker said the organization helps low-income individuals.
“We help the individuals that help those in need,” Gouker said, noting their connections and outreach with nonprofits.
Since 1988, Community Media has provided programming across Adams and York counties with a focus on “our local public, education, and our local governments,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
Adams County Office of Planning and Development officials announced the county will receive approximately $300,000 in 2023 CDBG funds from the state.
“Adams County’s CDBG funds may be used to benefit a variety of activities including water and sewer systems, streets, housing rehabilitation, emergency housing assistance, recreation and community facilities, new public services, historic preservation, removal of architectural barriers, blight removal, economic development, and administration and planning,” according to officials.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development requires CDBG applicants to submit proposals that will either benefit low- to moderate-income citizens, remove slums or blight, or meet an urgent community need.
The hearing was held to provide residents the chance to share comments on what types of eligible projects “Adams County should apply for and to solicit citizen input on possible activities to be included in the application, as well as past performance,” according to county officials.
“Any government or nonprofit agency with an eligible project can apply to the Adams County Office of Planning & Development by Friday, July 28,” according to county officials.
