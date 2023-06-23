Community Media of South Central PA requested funding for field equipment and studio upgrades during a recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) hearing.

Raymond Gouker, chief executive officer, founder and president of Community Media, did not specify the amount of the request at the public hearing, which was held during the Adams County commissioners’ meeting last week.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

