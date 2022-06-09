For a quarter-century, area residents and visitors have enjoyed pancake breakfasts at the Gettysburg Regional Airport, held spring and fall by Chapter 1041 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).
Better known as the “Gettysburg Barnstormers,” the 70-member organization uses proceeds from the breakfasts to send aspiring young aviators to the annual Air Academy held in conjunction with the world-famous AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisc.
This year’s spring breakfast, held last weekend, set an all-time record, with 947 breakfasts served over the two days.
Dubbed “Wings, Wheels and Pancakes,” the events attract fly-in and drive-in customers from near and far.
Blessed with pristine flying weather, this spring’s event drew a total of 85 aircraft to the local airport, including a gyrocopter, air ambulance, and a glider and its tow plane from nearby Mid-Atlantic Soaring Association (M-ASA) based at the Fairfield airport.
Sunday’s mid-morning takeoff of the glider, towed aloft by a converted crop duster Piper Pawnee airplane, drew special attention from a long line awaiting breakfast.
Also on display were a handful of antique automobiles and several radio-controlled small planes.
“It was fantastic,” said the Barnstormers’ president, Henry Hartman of Hanover, as chapter members reviewed the breakfast at their regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
When not cracking eggs or otherwise helping out in the makeshift kitchen at the airport’s main hangar, Hartman was shuttling breakfasters from parking areas in a golf cart.
“I never hear any complaints,” he said in describing how diners respond on being returned to their vehicles.
“The kids especially love our pancakes,” Hartman said.
The chapter’s special pancake recipe is featured in a kit available from the EAA national organization for a revolving griddle like the one featured at the Barnstormers’ breakfasts.
While precise records have not been kept each year since the breakfasts began in the late 1990s, Hartman calculates that more than 25,000 breakfasts have been sold.
“We could put it on our sign, like McDonald’s,” he said.
Through exposure to planes and pilots at the breakfasts, as well as the chapter’s “Young Eagles” flights, Barnstormers hopes to inspire young people to consider a career in aviation or personal flying for travel and recreation.
Among those in the kitchen crew Sunday was Ross Clements of Fairfield, a graduating senior.
While still in high school, Clements earned both airplane and glider private pilot ratings. Recently, he also set several national records at a radio-controlled contest in Arizona.
Clements is one of the young pilots awarded a $10,000 flight training scholarship by the national EAA organization. He also received M-ASA scholarship assistance for his glider training.
Also receiving financial support from the Barnstormers for his private pilot flight training was Liam Dwyer, who just finished high school in Gettysburg.
Dwyer joined Clements and other youth helping out at the breakfast. Both young men have expressed interest in pursuing careers in aviation.
In a unique birthday celebration, 7-year-old William Yardley-Gontz of Fayetteville invited a dozen young friends to the breakfast.
In his invitation, Yardley-Gontz asked that instead of gifts his friends and their families contribute funds to the Veterans Airlift Command (VAC).
According to its website, VAC “provides free air transportation to combat wounded veterans and their families for medical treatment and other compassionate purposes.”
The fall breakfasts will be held the weekend of Sept. 24-25. Longtime M-ASA member Bob Jackson, who was present at Sunday’s breakfast, told Hartman he plans to invite the east coast chapter of Flying Octogenarians.
