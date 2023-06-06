New office
Buy Now

Eddie Kennell of the county's building and maintenance department works on the election office's new space. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Adams County Elections and Voter Registration office will soon have a new home.

The elections office is moving from the county courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building, 230 Greenamyer Lane in Straban Township.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.