The Adams County Elections and Voter Registration office will soon have a new home.
The elections office is moving from the county courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building, 230 Greenamyer Lane in Straban Township.
The move was initiated due to the office outgrowing its current space in the courthouse, according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
“The mail sorter we purchased is too big for their office space now,” Qually said. “We don’t have space in the courthouse to fit the space they need.”
The county anticipates the election’s office will be set up in its new location by late August, Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said.
“We just got past the primary election. We were trying to find the sweet spot,” Qually said. “August is plenty of time for staff to get in there before the general election.”
The county is “reconfiguring that internal space” in the 9-1-1 building, said Mudd.
Last month, commissioners ratified a proposal submitted by Matt D. Young’s Masonry of Gettysburg to perform work at the emergency services building at a cost of $3,200, which will remodel the space for the move.
“I just think it is going to be all around perfect for everyone, for our office and the voters,” said Angie Crouse, director of the Adams County Elections and Voter Registration Office. “There’s better access to the building. We are right there when they enter the main entrance.”
“The biggest complaint” the office receives from people is about parking, Crouse said. The courthouse is located in downtown Gettysburg without a parking lot for the public to utilize.
The distance between the courthouse and new location is about 5.5 miles, a little over 10-minute drive.
In addition to having a parking lot, Qually said the new location has space for all the equipment to be in the same building, noting it will be put in one secure spot.
“All the machines we take to precincts will be housed there,” Mudd said. “It will get a longer life of expensive equipment the county has invested in.”
Election night will have “a smoother process” at the new location from poll workers dropping off ballot boxes to parking availability, Qually said.
What will happen with the current election office space in the courthouse has not been determined yet.
“We are assessing potential use for that space,” Qually said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
