Potential property tax relief to facilitate redevelopment of 92 industrially-zone acres moved forward Wednesday in Oxford Township.
Township supervisors voted 2-0 after a public hearing to declare the former Alwine Brickyard “deteriorated.” Supervisor Mario Iocco was absent from the meeting.
The action makes the vacant site eligible for temporary relief under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), if local taxing bodies approve.
“This parcel is a poster child for this kind of project,” Supervisor Harry McKean said. M. Frank Sneeringer, supervisor, joined him in the vote, which also began the process of considering an ordinance that would enact the proposed tax relief.
Site owner ERY Properties hopes to establish a four-lot industrial subdivision called Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center, on the property bordered by Brickyard Road and a railroad track.
The site has “produced only negligible tax revenues for more than 25 years” and “is characterized as having overgrown and unsightly lots of ground as well as socially and economically undesirable land use,” according to a presentation by Adams County Industrial Authority President Robin Fitzpatrick.
Photos in the presentation show “man-made mining trenches filled with water” and “remaining debris from former brickyard buildings and operations,” according to a caption.
The site’s groundwater is contaminated with the metal vanadium, which can be naturally occurring, according to the presentation. An environmental consultant is working with state officials to determine the extent to which cleanup will be needed, according to the presentation.
LERTA gives taxing bodies, such as townships and school districts, the option to agree on a schedule of tax reductions applicable only to improvements added to the property. Each body decides for itself whether to take part and sets its own terms.
Unanimity is not required.
“The greatest value for relief comes when all taxing authorities agree. If any one or two decide not to participate, the LERTA can still move forward but would obviously be less helpful. This project requires a significant amount of off-site construction, particularly upgrades to and the construction of a new road. The public assistance will help offset the costs of the public upgrades,” Fitzpatrick said.
The presentation included a proposed schedule with 100 percent abatement the first year and dropping in 10-percent increments to reach zero by the 11th year.
The presentation also cited a letter of support from the Adams County commissioners saying the site “has a rich manufacturing history dating back to the late 1800s. Unfortunately, it was completely abandoned 25 years ago after the brick manufacturers sold the site. The property has not been properly maintained since and has remained blighted for decades.”
It also cited similar points by state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193.
No members of the public spoke during the hearing.
If enacted, the township’s LERTA would be the first in Adams County outside the Borough of Gettysburg, where the mechanism facilitated rebuilding of the Gettysburg Hotel after it burned, and a current project to redevelop the downtown industrial area in the northeast quadrant, Fitzpatrick said.
Also Wednesday, the supervisors authorized traffic studies as part of an application for a traffic signal at Brickyard Road and Pa. Route 94.
“This is the right thing to do, to get this intersection under control,” McKean said.
In addition, staff members addressed the township’s new website, oxfordtwp.com, expanded capacity for electronic payments at the municipal building, and enhanced online payment capacity expected in the near future.
