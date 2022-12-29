Reading Township is providing its residents with a place where they can dispose of their Christmas trees.
Tees may be dropped off at the brush pile at the township building on Church Road, officials said during a recent meeting of the township Board of Supervisors.
Township public works personnel plan to properly dispose of the trees.
The disposal opportunity is a response to prior issues of trees breaking up fence rows and causing damage to other properties, official said.
Also during the meeting, the public works department received approval to replace a pipe on Turkey Pit Road with funding received through a donation. The replacement is scheduled for early next year.
The department also received approval to purchase a 1,000-gallon diesel tank with 10-gauge steel for a price of over $5,000 from Messick’s Equipment for use in the near future. This price does not include the cost of extra accessories needed to provide a spill containment apparatus.
The board reappointed John Biese to the Lake Meade Municipal Authority Board for another five-year term starting in January 2023 after expressing a hearty appreciation for his service.
Additionally, the board chose the Smith, Elliot Kerns accounting firm to perform the 2022 financial audit of the township. The township has worked with the firm in the past.
Supervisors Chair Kevin Holtzinger said the township will discontinue its partnership with its current engineering firm, despite a positive working relationship. Supervisors and the firm anticipate a smooth transition to a new, and currently undecided company. More details regarding timing and transition are to be shared in the future.
The township police department’s report for November included 116 calls, with over 1,000 miles driven by officers, 37 traffic stops, 21 traffic citations, one warning, one arrest, and approximately 228 worked hours. The report also noted a donation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars that will be used to purchase ballistic panels. The yearly report will be available at the January meeting.
Fire department activity in the township in November included 120 incidents, with 43 incidents handled by Northeast Adams Fire and Emergency Medical Services and 77 by United Hook & Ladder Company.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, supervisors Vice Chair Wes Thomason shared his experience at the recent Wreaths Across America event at the East Berlin Union Cemetery, saying the event was as an “impressive” and “emotional” way of past servicemen and women.
According to the meeting agenda, “the township offices were closed from December 23 until January 3 for Christmas and New Year’s.”
The supervisors’ annual reorganization meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 3. The next regular meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the township office.
