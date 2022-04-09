Diderot String Quartet will present an “old is new again” approach to works of the 18th and 19th centuries for a modern audience as the final concert of the Gettysburg Community Concert Association’s (GCCA) 78th concert season.
The concert is to take place at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, on Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m., according to a GCCA release.
“The program features works by Beethoven: String Quartet in F major. Op. 18/1 and string quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 74 (‘Harp’). Luigi Boccherini’s String Quartet in C Major, Op 32/4, completes the program,” the release reads.
It literally takes guts to play with the Diderot String Quartet, according to the release. The quartet plays classical music using period instruments with gut strings without synthetic materials, no chin rests, shorter bows, flatter bridges, and standing to play.
Named after the 18th-century French philosopher and Boccherini enthusiast Denis Diderot, the quartet first came together in 2012 after having met at Oberlin Conservatory and The Juilliard School, according to the release.
“They have found the thrill of exploring the quartet repertoire on period instruments to be irresistible.
Historical performance brings the Baroque era alive, providing an equally special listening experience for the audience,” the release reads.
These young musicians put a fresh face on historical performance of classical Baroque chamber playing, according to the release.
“One could say chamber playing is in their DNA,” the release claims.
For instance, Adriane Post, violin, considered one of “the brightest and the best” by Early Music North America, formed her first quartet at age 11.
Johanna Novom, violin, started playing at age 10 and is the first place winner of ABS’ 2008 International Young Artists Competition. Kyle Miller’s (viola) first performance was playing ‘the dog’ in P.D.Q. Bach’s Canine Cantata Wachet Auf with the Reading, Pa., Symphony.
Paul Dwyer, cello, a native Indianan, moved to Munich at age eight, spending his time playing soccer and transcribing Metallica songs for a heavy metal cello quartet he formed with his best friends.
Recent engagements for Diderot String Quartet include Early Music Vancouver, Lincoln, Neb., Friends of Chamber Music; Music Before 1800, New York City; Chamber Music Corvallis, Ore.; Early Music Society of the Islands, Victoria, B.C.; Electric Earth Concerts, Peterborough, N.H.; Bitterroot Baroque, Hamilton, Mont.; and St. Cecilia Music Series, Austin, Texas, according to the release.
“Diderot has served multiple years as Quartet in Residence at the Washington National Cathedral, as guest faculty for Oberlin’s Baroque Performance Institute, and been in residence at Aldeburgh Music in the U.K.
They have performed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Toledo Museum of Art and Carmel Bach Festival,” according to the release.
General admission for this concert is $20 at the door or with membership card. GCCA welcomes and offers free admission to all children to age 18 and college students with identification.
“This is a rare opportunity for music teachers, parents of and string musicians of any age, to hear a performance on period instruments with this very unique style of chamber playing,” the release reads.
For information, call 717-339-9610; e-mail, info@gettysburgcca.org; visit www.gettysburgcca.org; or write GCCA, PO Box 3193, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The nonprofit GCCA 2021-2022 Concert Season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Rice Family Foundation; and Adams Electric Cooperative Inc., according to the release.
