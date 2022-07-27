With needle and thread, Laurie Rosenberger transformed her granddaughter’s imaginative dream into reality.
Two dresses, one doll-sized and the other just right for 8-year-old Emma, are among Laurie’s entries in this year’s South Mountain Fair, which is celebrating its centennial and runs through Saturday outside of Arendtsville.
Both dresses and a matching hat recreate those worn by Felicity, a doll in the widely collected American Girl series, Rosenberger said. The dolls reflect various historical periods. Felicity’s apparel is from the Revolutionary War era.
Emma, daughter of Jeremy and Nicole Rosenberg of Chambersburg, “loves to play dress-up” and was “so excited” to receive the dress as a gift last Christmas, Rosenberger said.
After competing since the 1980s, “I have a whole tub of ribbons,” said Rosenberger.
Her expertise is the result of extensive experience. Rosenberger taught home economics for 3-½ years at Biglerville High School and 15 at Cumberland Valley Christian School in Chambersburg.
But Rosenberger didn’t start out as a big fan of the art of sewing. She was in seventh grade when her mother began teaching her.
“I didn’t like it much at first,” Rosenberger said. Making mistakes, ripping out imperfect seams, and starting over were frustrating, she said.
But patience and her mother’s instruction blossomed into a love of the art, eventually leading Rosenberger to major in home economics at Arizona State University and become a teacher.
The fair opened Tuesday at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $7 with unlimited carnival rides included. Children under 36 inches tall ride for free.
A wide-ranging fair schedule includes judging in a broad spectrum of categories, from livestock to chainsaw carving, as well as free live performances and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Information is at www.southmountainfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.