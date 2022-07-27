Doll dress dreams at South Mountain Fair
Laurie Rosenberger displays a dress she made for her granddaughter based on a character in the American Girl doll series. A matching hat and a doll-sized dress, at right, are also among the longtime exhibitor’s entries this year at the South Mountain Fair. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

With needle and thread, Laurie Rosenberger transformed her granddaughter’s imaginative dream into reality.

Two dresses, one doll-sized and the other just right for 8-year-old Emma, are among Laurie’s entries in this year’s South Mountain Fair, which is celebrating its centennial and runs through Saturday outside of Arendtsville.

 

