Tom Walter surveys his collection of a variety of brands of tractors. He is offering free visits to view his tractor collection at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville, daily through July during daylight hours. He has been working on his collection for 20 years.
Tom Walter surveys his collection of a variety of brands of tractors. He is offering free visits to view his tractor collection at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville, daily through July during daylight hours. He has been working on his collection for 20 years.
Tom Walter, of Biglerville, is excited about offering the public the chance to check out his antique tractor collection.
The 67-year-old is inviting visitors, young and old, to stop by his 130 Benders Church Road home throughout July, during daylight hours, to get an up close look at the pieces he has collected and worked on over the past 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.