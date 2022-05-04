Should Gettysburg’s Racehorse Alley be one-way?
That is among questions yet to be answered about an approximately $2.5 million proposal to reconstruct the alley west of North Washington Street, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said during a recent borough council workshop meeting. The project would also include changes on North Washington between the alley and Constitution Avenue.
Funneling all alley traffic to North Franklin Street would be the “safest” option, Clabaugh said. Making the alley eastbound-only from Buford Avenue (U.S. 30) to Franklin, and westbound-only from Washington to Franklin would eliminate through traffic, he said.
“People try to race down Racehorse Alley” even though its legal right-of-way is only wide enough for one vehicle, meaning drivers often have to veer onto private property, he said.
On the other hand, Clabaugh said his recommendation might not be the easiest “political” decision, and a study would be needed to determine effects of pushing all traffic back onto Chambersburg Street (U.S. 30) via Franklin.
If the whole alley were to be one-way in a single direction, Clabaugh recommended it be eastbound so residents of Creekside Condominiums would still be able to turn into their complex from Buford.
Funding is another unanswered question, with $1.7 million yet to be raised for the project’s construction phase.
“The borough is applying for grant funding this year and next to secure these construction dollars,” Borough Manager Charles Gable wrote Friday in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
From a variety of sources, the borough has “enough funds currently secured to move forward with the design and engineering,” Gable wrote.
Current concepts call for decorative lighting, decorative paving potentially of a type that allows rainwater to seep through, greenery including trees and rain gardens, and stormwater infrastructure improvements.
The sidewalk would be widened on the west side of Washington, where it is now too narrow to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the widening possible, parking spaces would be moved from Washington to the east end of the alley.
In addition to state and federal grants, some funding includes $80,000 from the borough, $70,000 from the Gettysburg Storm Water Authority, $33,000 from Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc., $47,262 from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, $17,500 from the Adams County Community Foundation, $25,000 from Adams County, $25,000 from WellSpan Health, and $1,000 each from Destination Gettysburg and the Union Hotel, according to Clabaugh’s presentation to the council.
The project would be the latest phase of the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle and pedestrian trail.
Work already completed over several years includes a pedestrian-bike bridge over Stevens Run at West Middle and Reynolds streets as well as decorative lighting and sidewalks near the post office on Buford.
A proposed future phase would improve Railroad Street toward the Gettysburg Transit Center on Carlisle Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.