Despite pleas from audience members, McSherrystown officials split 2-1 Wednesday to clear the way for a residential development just west of the borough boundary in Conewago Township.
Voting to approve the Eagle Rock development at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road were borough council planning and zoning committee members William Smith Jr. and Joe VonSas. Voting “emphatically no” was Dan Colgan.
About 20 audience members were present, of whom several expressed flooding and traffic concerns, as did Colgan.
The borough relies on the committee rather than having a planning commission, as is allowed under state law. Smith chairs the committee; Colgan is president of the council.
Eagle Rock representatives offered two versions of their plan, one with a crosswalk in a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation right-of-way, and the other without. Committee members voted only on the latter. The crosswalk was the only improvement proposed inside the borough. A previous version, not offered Wednesday, also included a walking path that would have been narrower than a borough ordinance requires.
Plans include about 90 single-family houses. Only about five acres of the development site are in the borough, and are part of a floodplain that drains into Plum Creek, officials said.
In a prepared statement, Colgan called the development a “fiasco” and charged that the borough “and its residents have been nothing short of an afterthought for all those involved.”
With traffic already congested, Colgan said approving further development is “grossly irresponsible.” He claimed lack of effort to improve traffic on Route 116 favors those who back a proposed new bypass road that would link to Hanover’s Eisenhower Drive.
Rather than addressing concerns raised by the borough, Colgan charged that developers “acted like a 5 year old not getting the toy they wanted on the shelf at Walmart, immediately filing litigation against the borough claiming they hadn’t responded in the time allotted by law.”
He called the situation “yet another example of using the courts to bully a municipality into submitting to a developer’s demand and it’s time that cycle stop.”
Among the audience members was Tom Weaver, who said he voted against the development while formerly serving as a Conewago Township supervisor. Nonetheless, the township granted approval contingent on ratification by the borough, he and other officials said.
Supervisors undid a recent zoning change and returned the site from residential to agricultural zoning, but the developer submitted plans just before the change took effect, Weaver said.
Smith said the township’s zoning flip-flop would have pulled the rug out from under developers, asking “who would make them whole” if land they bought at residential prices were suddenly limited to agricultural use.
Flood concerns voiced
Weaver claimed unrefuted expert testimony during the township’s process provided “overwhelming” evidence that runoff from the development would “further degrade” already poor water quality in Plum Creek and cause Front Street in the borough to be “flooded considerably” after storms.
The developers have worked “diligently” to comply with ordinances and obtained a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System stormwater permit, said Peter Wertz, an attorney representing Eagle Rock.
Colgan asked what the developers’ responsibility would be if flooding occurred.
“It will not be our fault, so we won’t have responsibility,” Wertz replied.
“God help the people downstream,” whom the council represents, Colgan said.
Another representative of Eagle Rock said the plan is designed so the rate of runoff would be the same or less than prior to the development.
Weaver claimed runoff would “destroy” the creek, but Smith asked why, if the evidence is so compelling, a majority of Conewago supervisors still voted in favor of Eagle Rock.
The council’s attorney, Justin George, said Pennsylvania state law says “speculation” about potential impacts “is not a valid reason to deny” a development.
‘Held captive’
Wertz charged developers were legally entitled to a timely decision, but were “held captive by the borough” over what is normally a “routine” signature by a neighboring municipality in which no improvements are planned.
The crosswalk could have actually reduced safety by enticing people to cross a dangerous road, said Smith.
Borough engineer Andy Levine said McSherrystown’s ordinances include no regulations concerning crosswalks.
Similarly, borough Code Enforcement Officer Wesley Winner said for the lack of improvements proposed in the borough there are “no zoning rules to compare it to.”
Last March, borough council members voted 6-0 against the development after Colgan read a letter claiming plans “do not meet the borough’s specifications” regarding sidewalks. The borough had previously sent the letter read by Colgan — which expressed traffic, drainage, and sidewalk concerns — to township officials and developer J.A. Myers Homes, Colgan said in March.
Colgan reiterated concerns Thursday morning on his personal Facebook page. His post concluded with: “If there was any question still remaining; last night’s idiotic result confirmed it for me… I am officially launching my campaign for re-election to McSherrystown borough council!”
‘Bullying’ charged
Audience member Ellen Ryan alleged the developers were “bullying” the borough, and “you owe it to the people here to say ‘no.’” She claimed the borough has a legal right to deny the plans.
Ryan also expressed concern about effects on response by Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), which is located on Route 116 near the development site.
Another audience member, William Popovich, displayed several signs bearing slogans such as “Builders are bullies in bulldozers.”
Popovich also claimed the township favors developers over residents. One of his signs called the township a “clearinghouse” for developers.
“Builders are good and you’re bad” in Conewago, he said.
Audience member Brian Walz asked the committee to think about young families like his own.
“It’s a pain in the butt to cross Main Street as it is,” he said, also voicing concerns about SAVES and potential flooding.
Walz asked officials to consider “my standpoint as the younger generation” and make a “common sense” decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.