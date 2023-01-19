Taking a stand
William Popovich, right, displayed signs Wednesday as he spoke in opposition to the Eagle Rock residential development at Pa. Route 116 and Centennial Road. Looking on at left is McSherrystown borough council zoning committee Chair William Smith Jr. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Despite pleas from audience members, McSherrystown officials split 2-1 Wednesday to clear the way for a residential development just west of the borough boundary in Conewago Township.

Voting to approve the Eagle Rock development at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road were borough council planning and zoning committee members William Smith Jr. and Joe VonSas. Voting “emphatically no” was Dan Colgan.

 

