Prison
Buy Now

The “Transition to Success” program is one step closer to bringing “an alternative method to traditional corrections.” (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

The “Transition to Success” program is one step closer to bringing “an alternative method to traditional corrections” in Adams County.

Commissioners approved signing the sub-grant award of $229,339 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency at the board’s meeting Wednesday.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.