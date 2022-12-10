The Upper Adams School Board hired the district’s first social worker.
Voting without dissent or discussion Tuesday during a regular meeting, members approved hiring Melissa Calderon at an annual salary of $54,227, with her hiring subject to a negotiated memorandum of agreement with the Upper Adams Education Association, according to the meeting agenda. The association represents the district’s teachers in labor contract negotiations.
District officials and Calderon will be “working on protocols” for the position in coming weeks, Superintendent Wesley Doll said after the meeting.
The board split 7-1 in October in favor of hiring a social worker. At that time, member Cindy Janczyk cast the dissenting vote.
A social worker would “be more proactive than waiting for a student to erupt and so forth and bring violence or a weapon or something into the school,” board member Ron Ebbert said in October.
Earlier this year, the board reached a consensus not to hire an armed police officer or security person.
The district applied to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for $126,086 in funding for mental health efforts for two years.
• The board removed Michelle Smyers from the list of Aramark employees working in the district. Smyers, a member of the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors, was an assistant to Aramark’s director of facilities for Upper Adams, Doll said. Upper Adams contracts with Aramark for custodial, maintenance, and grounds services. Board members voted without discussion. All voted in favor of the removal.
• During their annual reorganization, members elected James Lady as board president and Tom Wilson as vice president. Wilson, who is not planning to seek re-election in 2023, had been board president for five years. Members voted without discussion or dissent.
• Tricia Plank rose during the meeting’s public comment period and donated books for the elementary and middle school libraries. Plank identified herself as a member of the Moms for Liberty organization. She said schools should promote ideas such as loyalty, teamwork, and the Golden Rule. No one else addressed the board during the meeting.
• District officials and RLPS Architects of Lancaster have been reviewing how to update locker rooms at BHS for the first time since the 1970s, Doll said. The work would be funded by money left over from the Upper Adams Intermediate School building expansion project, he said. Representatives of the firm are to attend the board’s next meeting to discuss potential options and costs, Doll said. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at BHS.
• The board accepted the resignation of Transportation and Child Accounting Coordinator Kim Smith effective Dec. 9. Members did so “with regret,” Wilson said.
• Overnight trips for FFA students received the board’s approval. The trips are to be funded by that organization and the participating students. Included are The FFA State ACES (Agricultural Conference Experience Sessions) Leadership Conference Feb. 11-12 in Harrisburg, the FFA State Legislative Leadership Conference March 26-28 in Harrisburg, and FFA State Summer Convention and Career Development Events in State College June 13-15.
