Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS) has “seen more significant parenting issues, injuries, and isolation” during the pandemic within the past two years, according to Sarah Finkey, CYS administrator.
Finkey presented the 2023-24 needs-based CYS budget on Aug. 24 during a public hearing at the Adams County commissioners’ meeting.
CYS is “responsible under Pennsylvania Public Law to receive and investigate reports of child abuse and neglect, provide for the temporary care of children not able to safely remain with their own families and develop community-wide social service programs that promote family stability,” according to the county website.
Finkey said her office has seen many referrals with parental substance abuse concerns and mental health concerns facing both parents and children.
“Families don’t have all the resources and family supports that they had before COVID. This leads to parents being more isolated and frustrated,” Finkey said.
CYS referrals were recorded at 3,035 in 2019-20, 3,429 in 2020-21, and 3,470 in 2021-22, Finkey said.
“We saw less referrals in 2020 with schools not being in session and teachers not seeing children in person,” Finkey said. “There was less in-person contact, in general, in the community.”
Factors like child protective services, secure placements through probation services, drug and alcohol services, mental health needs of parents and children, and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic have influenced the planning for past CYS needs-based budgets, according to Finkey.
Family engagement, mentoring and training new staff, and teaming with the community were other past influencing factors regarding the needs-based budget, Finkey added.
The department is funded by the county, state, and federal government with the largest amount coming from the state’s Act 148. Finkey said during the hearing that Act 148 pays for in-home services, community-based placement, institutional placement, and administrative costs.
CYS currently works with the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center with services such as forensic interviews, medical exams, and mental health treatment.
CYS also funds some other agencies such as Adelphoi Village, TrueNorth Wellness Services, Hempfield Behavioral Health and more.
Finkey noted some areas where the 2023-24 needs-based budget will assist, including: giving more time with families, in-home services, family engagement, improving contracts, championing child welfare, offering supports for families so that permanency can be achieved, staff retention and professional development, and technology and mobility.
The work of a CYS caseworker is very challenging and “one of the most traumatic jobs out there,” but it is crucial for individuals to take care of themselves, which leads to staff retention, according to Finkey.
“CYS does very significant work,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said at the end of the hearing. “Most times, they are not recognized unless you need assistance.”
Finkey said there’s a lot of confidentiality that goes into the work of a CYS employee.
There was no public comment at the public hearing on the budget.
ChildLine’s toll-free hotline, 1-800-932-0313, is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week for reports of suspected child abuse, according to Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.