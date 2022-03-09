The Gettysburg Area School District Board took one step towards major building renovations Monday night but several more remain before approval is final.
The board unanimously authorized Business Manager Belinda Wallen to secure $20 million worth of bonds to pay for possible upgrades to James Gettys Elementary School, the district’s Administration Building and Lincoln Elementary School.
The item was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting because board President Kenny Hassinger believed it was necessary to secure bonds immediately to benefit from current interest rates.
The action was ultimately unnecessary because the board voted several years ago to secure up to $45 million in bonds for renovation projects and only purchased $20 million, said Wallen. However, Wallen preferred the board vote on the matter again since several new board members have taken office since the last action.
Dr. Jason Perrin, district superintendent, said previously the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units at all three buildings need to be replaced as well as the roofs at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. Perrin estimates the entire project will cost $32.4 million broken down as follows: James Gettys, $9.2 million; administration building, $3.3 million; and Lincoln Elementary, $19.9 million.
Hassinger and Perrin previously hoped the board would be prepared to vote on the entire project Monday but questions during Thursday’s finance and facilities committee delayed the process.
One concern was how costs would compare between the current plan for the district to hire a designer whose plans would be the basis of bids versus proceeding under a guaranteed energy savings contract like the one Upper Adams School District recently used for renovations. Building and Grounds Director Josh Reynolds was asked to get quotes from guaranteed energy savings contractors.
Reynolds has since contacted those companies and they need six to eight weeks to assess the buildings’ conditions.
Putting all the projects together was also a concern, with some members saying they want to avoid having multiple big projects at the same time again in 20 years.
The district does not need to run all projects concurrently, said Reynolds, who would like to prioritize James Gettys Elementary School for summer of 2023 due to the system’s age. Reynolds also believes the district could experience cost savings by renovating the administration building at the same time as James Gettys since they are adjacent to each other on Biglerville Road.
The district’s finance and facilities committee will review all options when guaranteed energy savings contractors submit their estimates, said Perrin.
Board members Timon Linn and Al Moyer were absent.
