Biglerville’s borough council discussed the overlapping responsibilities of a municipality and homeowner’s association at its Tuesday meeting.
When completed, the 37-home Apple Valley development on the borough’s southeastern side will be overseen by a homeowners’ association (HOA).
“This is new territory for us,” said council member Melinda Elnaggar, seeking more clarity about the relationship between borough ordinances and HOA regulations.
Council President Neil Ecker clarified the HOA can impose more restrictive rules on homeowners but cannot relieve them from complying with borough ordinances.
Council members have heard the HOA will not allow backyard trampolines or clotheslines and will impose restrictions on types of vehicles that can be parked outside homes.
Council’s concern is borough officials being blamed by Apple Valley residents and visitors for things over which the municipality has no control.
They also want assurance the police department will not be expected to enforce HOA regulations.
Council member Janet Gliem said clarity is needed to avoid “a whole lot of hassle for the council that we don’t need.”
Ecker assured members their solicitor, Bernard Yannetti, is carefully reviewing a draft of the Apple Valley HOA bylaws to protect the borough’s interests.
Water system
The first portion of the council meeting was held jointly with the board of Biglerville’s municipal authority.
At the joint session, there was a unanimous agreement to seek $2 million to fund water pipe replacement along east York Street.
Ecker explained The best option appears to be a loan from Pennvest, said Ecker. Pennvest, formed in 1988, is “to serve the communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects,” according to its website.
Water rates remain relatively low for borough residents, said Ecker, noting he does not foresee major cost increases to fund the debt service.
There were three leaks along York Street in the past seven months, demonstrating the need to move ahead with the infrastructure upgrade, Ecker said.
Concerns
Council members responded to several concerns and questions raised by property owners and a prospective new business owner.
Mark Spangler, who hopes to open a butcher shop across from the American Legion, sought advice on compliance with ordinances governing the sewer system.
Describing his planned market as offering “local sourced” products, Spangler said, “I’m trying to work with everybody and understand what we need to do.”
Ecker assured Spangler he is unlikely to face “a whole lot of pushback from the council.”
Marisol Vazquez, owner of The Healing Stones massage therapy business, also sought advice on meeting borough requirements for property that will include her practice and two apartments.
Progress is slower than expected on the conversion of the historic Thomas Bros. Country Store into apartments, said Robert Pantaleo, councilman.
“The elevator is stuck somewhere in Tennessee,” he said, noting interior work is proceeding.
Additional funds may be required to complete the renovation, but the borough has no investment in the project, he said.
In other business:
• The council hired Kelly Shaffer as a new full-time position office assistant. Shaffer described herself as a lifelong borough resident, bringing expertise in human resources and finance.
• Phil Wagner, mayor, said a community yard sale will be held June 4, and an anonymous donor has given $1,700 to provide 200 free Easter meals and fire truck will escort the Easter bunny around town, with the bunny tossing candy.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the borough office.
