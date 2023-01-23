An ordinance amendment seeking to limit the number of trailered vehicles on a property topped the Carrol Valley council’s recent agenda.

Currently, the ordinance, which includes recreational vehicles, travel trailers, truck tractors, boats, or trailers, allows one vehicle to be parked as long as no portion of the vehicle is located within any public right-of-way or within five feet from adjoining property lines. The storage of a second trailered vehicle can only be kept in a side or rear yard on a hard surface pad and must be screened from neighboring properties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.