An ordinance amendment seeking to limit the number of trailered vehicles on a property topped the Carrol Valley council’s recent agenda.
Currently, the ordinance, which includes recreational vehicles, travel trailers, truck tractors, boats, or trailers, allows one vehicle to be parked as long as no portion of the vehicle is located within any public right-of-way or within five feet from adjoining property lines. The storage of a second trailered vehicle can only be kept in a side or rear yard on a hard surface pad and must be screened from neighboring properties.
Chris Gordon said he didn’t feel that only allowing one trailer on a property was proper. He also questioned why the pads were necessary. “If it is because of oil leaks from vehicles, that would be washed away in the rain runoff.” He quoted Councilmember Bruce Carr, who asked at the December meeting, “Is the problem with the offender or the offended? In most cases,” Gordon added, “it is the offended.” He suggested that neighbors who don’t like what they see on other properties should put up a barrier themselves, not put the cost on the person who keeps the vehicle.
Elizabeth (Betsy) Caposell asked the council if people could have more than two trailered vehicles on a property. “I don’t want so many vehicles and trailers that it’s an eyesore to the neighbors. That is my biggest concern,” she said, later adding that lower property values due to an excessive number of poorly stored vehicles are also a concern.
In a letter submitted to the council, Caposell said, “…it seems that many folks think they should be allowed to do whatever they want on their property. The concept of being responsible for helping their neighbors protect their investments doesn’t seem to matter. Carroll Valley could certainly lose its rural open character if this is not properly regulated.”
When asked for a response to her comments, council president Richard Mathews said, “Tonight’s purpose is to get the feedback from the citizens so that we’ll know what changes might have to be made.
Michael Jones said false allegations were made against him at the December meeting. In December’s meeting, a comment was made that one Carroll Valley resident had so many vehicles it looked like a used car lot. “I am a carpenter, not a car salesman,” he said, adding, “I agree with everything the first gentlemen said, a lot of what the second lady said.
“This council, on the subject of zoning, is like the emperor with no clothes,” Resident Todd Mason commented. He said that the borough council code enforcement was lax and suggested that borough manager Dave Hazlett did not adequately enforce current zoning regulations that could already deal with the problem of unsightly trailered vehicles. He said Hazlett should not even have the job as code enforcer as it presented a conflict of interest with his role as borough manager.
Hazlett replied, “Um, first of all, I don’t like the job, so if I had an out, I promise you I would take it.” Borough attorney Zachary Rice said there was no conflict of interest. “There’s no legal incompatibility with those offices whatsoever.”
Megan Britenbaugh questioned why she and her husband could not keep their vehicles on the quarter-acre parking pad located on their property. If they had to park a second vehicle in their back or side yard, it would mean tearing down a $7,000 fence they recently erected around their property.
Britenbaugh said she and her husband moved to Carroll Valley to escape an intrusive Homeowners Association (HOA) at their former residence. “We thought we could have a little more leniency with what we could do on our property, “she said. “We love the community. If you’re not going to be an HOA, then you need to let us do what we’re going to do.
Bret Robinson said he did not favor a trailer ordinance or any additional restrictions that apply to private property. He added that people need to come together to solve their problems instead of relying on the local government. “Neighbors need to learn to live together or have disputes like this non-stop.”
Admitting this was the first council meeting he had ever attended in his 58 years, Chris Taylor asked what constituted a barrier. “I’m a little fuzzy on all of this,” he commented. Taylor said he has two very nice trailers that can’t be seen because of the acre of land that fronts his property. “But there is a mess in our neighbor’s yard across the street,” he added, describing the area as containing non-working vehicles and non-stop delivery boxes. “This is our second house in Carroll Valley. We love Carroll Valley. We like the fact you can live here. That’s the keyword, live.”
Doug Laptook, a resident of Carroll Valley since the 1980s, said that he fears the ordinance might lead to a significant increase in the number of storage areas for recreational vehicles, which could also be unsightly.
Josh Haynes, a self-proclaimed off-road enthusiast, said he had an issue with the number of trailered vehicles. “Two trailers are pretty minimal for a car guy, to be honest with you. We have a lot of outdoors people who like to camp, like to boat, like to go four-wheeling, all that stuff,” he added.
A recommendation to move the council discussion regarding trailered vehicles to piggyback the public comment was made by Hazlett. A motion was made to move the ordinance back to the planning commission, which will meet next Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
After ascertaining two vacancies on the borough planning commission, Mayor Ron Harris invited those present to consider joining the planning commission.
“This is a great time to advertise to you and say, ‘we’d love to have you,’” agreed council planning chair Michael Wight. “That’s the time to come and give us your feedback.” “Feel free to email me at manager@carrollvalley.org, and I will get you the paperwork you will need to fill out,” offered Hazlett. According to the Borough website, there are two vacancies on the planning commission and one each on the parks and recreation and public sewer advisory committees and the zoning hearing board.
“We just don’t get enough citizen participation,” added council member Bruce Carr. It really thrills me that y’all are here,” he said.
In other board business:
· The Carroll Valley Borough welcomed a new full-time police officer. Seth Allen Reed, a former Biglerville High School graduate and veteran of the Armed Forces and National Guard said he was pleased to come to the borough after serving six years in Hellam Township, York County. “I want to take the opportunity to thank every one of you for allowing me to serve you and your boroughs,” Reed said.
· Police Chief Clifford J. Weikert told the council that a new license plate reader attached to a police vehicle could be a boon to the county. “This will make a difference for the community. It will generate a lot of money,” The new reader, updated daily, can provide photos of the plates and basic information immediately, he explained, not only of vehicles approaching behind a police car but also those parked on the side of the road. The reader is portable and can be used in any vehicle which runs vehicles for registration, insurance cancelation, suspended drivers, and stolen vehicles.
· According to Hazlett, a property maintenance ordinance could not be voted on as planned because an entire paragraph needed to be amended. Mathews requested the borough solicitor to correct the affected language, re-advertise the ordinance, and make it available for public review and comment.
· Two resolutions were approved regarding the 2023 Fee Schedule and disposal of borough records, both routine matters, Hazlett assured the attendees of the meeting.
· In new business, a concern was voiced about people hunting on neighbors’ properties without permission. According to Hazlett, PA law states the onus is on the property owner to post no-hunting signs.
· Borough secretary Gayle Marthers asked for volunteers to help with the annual daddy-daughter dance Feb. 18. She said people are needed to help set up the day before as well as during the day of the event, from 6 to 9 p.m. More information about the “Under the Sea” themed event can be found on the borough’s website and Facebook page.
The next Carroll Valley Council Meeting will take place Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The public sewer advisory committee will meet Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
