Concept

A rendering shows a concept for the Gettysburg Welcome Center proposed along Baltimore Street, which would provide information and public restrooms for downtown visitors. Architect Connor Phiel of Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates presented the image to the borough Historic Architectural Review Board. (Submitted Drawing)

Demolition of a dilapidated house on the site of a proposed downtown visitor center received a conditional recommendation from the Gettysburg Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).

The borough owns the 340 Baltimore St. house and is proposing the project, which would include public restrooms, but is adhering to the same approval process as any other applicant.

 

