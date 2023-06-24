Demolition of a dilapidated house on the site of a proposed downtown visitor center received a conditional recommendation from the Gettysburg Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).
The borough owns the 340 Baltimore St. house and is proposing the project, which would include public restrooms, but is adhering to the same approval process as any other applicant.
HARB members were unanimous Wednesday in recommending the borough council grant a “certificate of appropriateness” (COA) to demolish the house at 340 Baltimore St., but not until plans for the replacement building receive final approval. COAs are required for projects in the borough’s historic district. HARB would issue a recommendation concerning exterior design details prior to final approval.
HARB usually prefers to recommend COAs for demolition and construction simultaneously, Chair Gary Shaffer said. Not doing so in the past has allowed demolition sites to remain vacant, creating “holes in the borough for years,” he said.
Delaying a recommendation on the demolition COA could make the project seem uncertain and kill its chances of receiving federal funding, of which more than $1.5 million is already tentatively built in the 2024 federal budget, said Jill Sellers. She is president of Main Street Gettysburg (MSG), a nonprofit organization that acts as the borough’s economic development arm and is spearheading the project.
Both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and local U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, support the initiative, Sellers said. MSG has already raised more than $100,000 for the project and would look to raise money for a long-term maintenance fund, she said.
Borough approval and final federal funding approval are a “chicken and egg” situation, said Skip Hockley, a member of a community committee advising MSG on the project. MSG is prepared to conduct a capital campaign if the federal money falls through, he said. Numerous committee members were present, clad in red T-shirts emblazoned with the project’s logo.
The recommendation also stated the proposal’s public benefits would outweigh the loss of a historic building, and the replacement structure must be on the same site.
The current two-story house first appeared on an insurance map in 1912 and is a “modest” structure in the “folk Victorian” style with little architectural ornamentation, Shaffer said.
‘Timeless’ design
The proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center would include handicapped-accessible public restrooms and an information center for visitors on the ground floor. It also includes offices and a meeting space on the second floor, said architect Connor Phiel of the multi-state Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architectural firm, which has an office in Mechanicsburg.
The proposed design would recreate many aspects of the existing house and the two- to three-story height of nearby buildings, but would be clad in brick, Phiel said.
New construction must “blend into” and “be sympathetic to” a historic area, but “should not replicate” neighboring structures, he said.
The new building should be visibly “of its own time” rather than a deceptive copy of the past, Phiel said. The goal is a “timeless” design instead of something fit for “Disneyland,” he said.
The proposal includes five handicapped-accessible public restrooms with a separate entrance that would allow them to remain open while the information area is closed, he said. Twenty-four-hour operation is not planned, with doors likely to be locked around 9 p.m. during tourist season and earlier during other times of year, Sellers said.
Also included are benches and lighting to provide a gathering space in front of the structure, but there are no plans to install solar panels on the building’s roof, Phiel said.
Elements of the current building such as foundation stones and cast-iron grates could be re-used, Sellers said. Other salvageable items could be offered to Historic Gettysburg Adams County, which maintains an architectural salvage warehouse, Phiel said.
Some HARB members complimented aspects of the project, including R. Clem Malot of the Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, with which the borough contracts for building code inspections. The current incomplete proposal does “a nice job so far” of creating “an appropriate design for the location,” he said.
Shaffer, on the other hand, said he was “not enamored with the commercial look” of a storefront proposed for the new building, an element which is not present on the existing house.
Residential and commercial uses have long stood side-by-side on Baltimore Street, and there is already “a blurring of those lines” as commercial uses continue to march north from Steinwehr Avenue and south from Lincoln Square, said Phiel.
The borough council engaged the Crabtree firm in May in order to keep working with Phiel, who has been involved with the concept since it was first proposed in about 2017, Borough Manager Charles Gable said last month. The firm is to receive $12,500 for initial design work with further fees to be negotiated once the project’s scope has been determined, Gable said.
‘Economic survival’
The welcome center would help ensure “the vitality of (the) historic district for generations to come” and thus is crucial to the “economic survival” of a borough that depends on tourism, according to an executive summary Gable presented to HARB. It could also be a job creator, he said.
The lack of public restrooms is a “challenge” for visitors and places a “strain” on businesses, he said.
The center would enhance “the walkability of the historic district” while also providing a location for a bus stop, and would “create a landmark in the heart of downtown,” Gable said.
The center would dovetail with a proposed approximately $12-million revitalization of Baltimore Street between Steinwehr and the square, for which the borough is seeking grant funding and has developed a master plan, he said.
Re-purposing the existing structure is not feasible because it slopes nearly a foot from front to back and could not meet commercial building codes, he said.
Trying to walk on the tilted floor “makes you feel like you’ve imbibed a little bit,” Gable said.
The slope has caused the building’s wood frame to become bowed, Phiel said.
Site donated
The borough council accepted Tim Shields’ donation of the house and site in August 2019. Shields is president of FutureStake Inc., which owns the Gettysburg Heritage Shields Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave.
FutureStake acquired the house in December 2017 and filed a request for a demolition permit in spring 2018, but withdrew it in November 2018, days before the expiration of a six-month review period set by the council.
At a HARB meeting in April 2018, FutureStake representatives introduced the concept of razing the house and replacing it with an architecturally similar welcome center including public restrooms.
Then and in subsequent meetings, HARB members expressed reluctance to approve the demolition. In June 2018, they voted to recommend the council delay consideration to allow further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.