Plans for a new greenhouse for Biglerville High School (BHS) continue to germinate.
Upper Adams School Board members Tuesday pledged $30,000 toward the proposal.
The expenditure from the school district’s capital reserve fund would take place if an effort to gain a $25,000 grant from the local Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust proves successful.
Earlier this month, Canner Funds President Phil Wagner told the board the potential grant and the district’s pledge in support of it are crucial to the proposal. Canner Funds is an independent nonprofit organization that supports the school district.
Pledges were essentially in place for the remainder of the approximately $105,000 proposal, Wagner said during the board’s Aug. 2 meeting, including: $20,000 from American Legion Post 262; $5,000 from Hollabaugh Brothers; $3,000 the first year and the same amount in the next year from the Upper Adams Lions Club; $2,500 from Conewago Enterprises; $2,500 from Farm Credit; $5,000 from Adams County Nursery; and site preparation and retaining wall construction valued at $9,500 from Waggoner Construction.
“For the past several years, agricultural education in Upper Adams has been hamstrung by its aging, dilapidated greenhouse complex,” according to a letter distributed to the board Aug. 2 and signed by Wagner and BHS agriculture teacher Michelle Miller.
“Upper Adams is a crucially important agricultural zone” and the district “has long been responsible for educating upcoming generations of farmers who contribute to our local economy through modern agricultural practices,” according to the letter.
In July, BHS Principal Beth Graham told the board the greenhouse was built as a temporary facility about 17 years ago, and its heating system is no longer able to maintain constant climate conditions.
The greenhouse’s condition has “limited the educational experience” of agriculture students, Graham said.
Tuesday’s vote was without dissent. Members Tom Wilson and Chris Fee were not present.
New tech provider
The board also approved a switch in information technology service providers, approving a mutual separation agreement with Questeq and hiring Global Data Consultants (GDC).
In February, the board voted to outsource services to Questeq as a replacement for Upper Adams Director of Technology and Transportation Jim Van Dyke, who retired in June after 28 years of service. Questeq had already been providing a technology technician to the district.
Superintendent Wesley Doll Tuesday recommended the switch, which he said would result in the district paying about $30,000 more this year and about $11,000 more next year than Questeq would have cost.
The change was “very critical” as the district prepared for the beginning of classes later this month, Doll said.
After the meeting, Doll said Questeq “just saw things differently” from the district.
Prior to February, Questeq had already been providing a technology technician to the district. The GDC agreement approved Tuesday includes two positions, a fulltime onsite director of technology and a technology specialist. Additional services will be available at additional cost.
In February, Questeq offered prices of $130,281 for the first year and $134,987 for the second. GDC offered $140,400 for the first year and $145,200 for the second. By contrast, the district’s costs for directly hiring the position, including benefits, would exceed $160,000.
In other business, the board:
• Agreed to cover some fees normally paid by families when they use the MySchoolBucks app to place money on their children’s school breakfast and lunch accounts. Up to a total of $20,000, the district will pay the fee charged by the app, of $2.75 per transaction from Aug. 18 to Oct. 3 as the school year begins, March 14 to April 17 as families file income tax returns, and May 16 to May 24 as the school year ends. Free meals provided during the pandemic ended June 30. Families can still apply for free or reduced-cost meals. Parents can still send cash or checks to school with their students.
• Accepted with thanks donations to provide “spirit wear” for Upper Adams Intermediate School students. Gifts and donors are: Upper Adams Jaycees, $250; Kathy Gulden, $100; Bob and Donna Gano of G-Force, $500; and Upper Adams Lions Club, $250.
• Approved minimal changes, such as inserting current dates, in the district’s pandemic health and safety plan. Masks will continue to be optional, said Doll, who urged parents to keep children at home when they are ill. The plan is required in order for the district to receive pandemic-related funding. The district will continue to report positive cases to state authorities, Doll said.
• Approved what the meeting agenda described as a “mutually modified” cost-of-living pay increase of 4.2 percent for Doll and no merit increase, though Doll “has exceeded” the board’s “expectations.” “It’s not that he didn’t earn a merit raise. It just didn’t fit in,” board member Ron Ebbert said. Without Doll’s “leadership” during recent “challenging” years, the district would not have been as “successful,” board member James Rutkowski said.
• Voted to spend about $3,000 to allow Raymond James & Associates to prepare documents to allow action to refinance bonds if favorable interest rates occur.
