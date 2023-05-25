Two Gettysburg Area School Board candidates who sought write-in votes did not reach the necessary threshold to gain a spot on the fall ballot.
Incumbent AmyBeth Hodges and political newcomer David Sites received 538 and 500 write-ins, respectively, according to county election officials.
“I am humbled by the number of write-in votes I received, which shows I continue to have strong support from district voters,” Hodges said in a statement. “I was the top vote getter for two positions on the school board the last time my name was on the ballot, and it was those voters who asked me to run a write-in campaign.”
Sites, of Sites Realty Inc., said he thought “it went fairly well.”
“I didn’t do a lot of outreach to individuals,” Sites said. “I ran as a nonpartisan candidate.”
With two of his children attending Gettysburg Area High School, Sites wanted to bring his experience and viewpoints to the school board.
“I’m more concerned with the governance and strategic planning and elevating the curriculum that can provide for all students and ensuring we compensate our teachers, professionals, and staff properly,” Sites said.
Sites said he plans to move forward with the general election.
“I am planning to continue to run for the school board in the fall,” Sites said.
Hodges said she does not have plans at this time to do a fall write-in campaign.
“My supporters and I continue to say elections should be decided by the voters, not by activist judges and attorneys hired by county democrats,” Hodges said. “My vote total shows that my core conservative values continue to resonate.”
Hodges said county Democrats and Republicans in Name Only (RINO) targeted her and other Republican candidates.
Regarding the school board, she noted how “challenging” it has been to watch members “approve almost every expenditure requested by the district” and ignore “the public’s pleas to be more mindful of its spending.”
Hodges said she has been honored to be the voice representing “the silent majority,” where she details “how extravagant the district’s spending has been both during a pandemic and recession.”
“I will always have a heart for those within our community who do not feel this level of spending reflects the needs of the community and our student body,” Hodges said.
Hodges said she will complete her term, focusing on her “beautiful family and flourishing business which I have owned and operated with my husband since 2005.” Hodges and her husband Brian operate The Brafferton Inn Bed and Breakfast, 44 York St., Gettysburg.
The Gettysburg Area School Board has five openings for four-year terms.
Advancing from the Republican side are Martha O’Bryant with 1,181 votes, incumbent Al Moyer with 1,115 votes, Cynthia Ayers with 1,113 votes, and incumbents Michael Dickerson and Tim Seigman with 1,018 votes and 1,010 votes, respectively.
Those selected from the Democratic side include Alice Broadway with 1,423 votes, Elizabeth Blanc with 1,311 votes, Rachael Stull with 1,117 votes, Moyer with 818 votes, and Dickerson with 648 votes.
