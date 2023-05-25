Two Gettysburg Area School Board candidates who sought write-in votes did not reach the necessary threshold to gain a spot on the fall ballot.

Incumbent AmyBeth Hodges and political newcomer David Sites received 538 and 500 write-ins, respectively, according to county election officials.

