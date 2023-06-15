Even though area high schools recorded graduation rates above the state average in 2021-22, school officials said they look beyond the numbers to assist students in obtaining their diplomas.
There are stories attached to any number, according to officials.
A picture was painted of the challenges students face by Lori Duncan, Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) business manager, at a meeting last month.
A local family had been living in a hotel with five children, and guidance counselors stepped in to assist with securing food as well as connecting two students with an employer after graduation, Duncan said.
“Our counselors do everything they can for students where they can be productive citizens,” Duncan said. ”There are some really tough situations.”
Upper Adams School District (UASD) Superintendent Wesley Doll also shared how the district does “anything we can” to assist students on their future career paths, but “some of the situations are extremely sad.”
UASD works to keep students engaged, but there are some instances of parents giving up, Doll said.
“But we haven’t given up,” Doll said.
A Biglerville High School graduate leaves the district with “life and career behaviors” like “perseverance, resiliency, integrity, accountability, work ethic, and flexibility” thanks to the support of “our school counselors, social worker, college advisor, teacher, and administrators,” UASD school officials said.
“At the heart of what we do is making sure all students are college and career ready. It is more than a saying; it is the core vision for each student we teach,” according to UASD officials.
From offering nontraditional opportunities like the Cumberland-Perry Area Career & Technical Center to participating in the resource for recent college graduates called College Advising Corps., UASD “works tirelessly to keep students motivated, goal-focused, and excited to achieve their college and career goals,” officials said.
The Numbers
Graduation rates recorded on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website from the 2021-22 school year were: 97.66% at Bermudian Springs High School; 91.42% at New Oxford Senior High School; 97.78% at Fairfield Area High School; 92.24% at Gettysburg Area High School; 88.13% at Littlestown Senior High School; and 92.31% at Biglerville High School.
The state average was 87.03%, according to the website.
“The cohort graduation rates are a calculation of the percentage of students who have graduated with a regular high school diploma within a designated number of years since the student first entered high school. The rate is determined for a cohort of students who have all entered high school for the first time during the same school year,” the website reads.
While Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) is “glad to be above the state average,” Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said their goal is to graduate 100 percent of the students.
BSSD aims to create support systems for students with tutoring and the district’s credit recovery program, according to Hotchkiss.
For student who did not have a successful year and failed a course, Hotchkiss said the credit recovery program gives them “a second opportunity to learn the content and catch up and stay the pace to graduate on time.”
Bermudian also offers an online program called Eagles Academy which allows students to take classes “at their pace,” Hotchkiss said.
“We are a great community that supports kids and that matters,” Hotchkiss said. “I think we make every effort possible to help a student graduate.”
Littlestown Area School District (LASD) also has an online program called Thunderbolt Academy and credit recovery like Bermudian as alternatives for students in addition to summer school, York Adams Academy, Adams County Learning Center, and more, said Superintendent Chris Bigger.
“We have a plethora of customized ways students can meet graduation requirements,” Bigger said. “The only way a student does not graduate is if they stop trying.”
Fairfield and Gettysburg high schools share the same philosophy in customizing their approach to individual students who need support to find their future paths.
“We don’t have one set formula,” said Brian McDowell, Fairfield Area High School principal. “We try to work with individual kids to meet their individual needs.”
Some students may need to obtain employment to provide for their families, McDowell said.
“We work with kids where they are at,” McDowell said. “If we can be flexible, that helps them. It can help multiple layers.”
CVSD embraces Opportunities, Relationships, and Growth (.ORG) for students and staff, according to Matt Muller, director of safety and communications.
“By providing opportunities and pathways for our students, combined with building relationships, our students become more connected to our schools,” Muller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.